ChatGPT Just Got a Massive Upgrade: Here's What's New With The GPT-5.5 Model

OpenAI is not slowing down. The company announced the launch of GPT-5.5, its latest AI model, describing it as a meaningful step forward in the areas of coding, computer operation, and deep research capabilities. Internally codenamed 'Spud,' the new model is already live and being rolled out to users on paid plans.

OpenAI calls GPT 5.5 its 'smartest and most intuitive to use model' yet. The release marks yet another milestone in an increasingly relentless development cycle that is reshaping what AI tools can actually do for everyday users and enterprise customers alike.

What Is GPT-5.5, and what can it do?

The headline capability of GPT-5.5 is not just that it answers questions better, it is that it gets entire jobs done on its own. GPT-5.5 understands what you are trying to do faster and can carry more of the work itself. It excels at writing and debugging code, researching online, analysing data, creating documents and spreadsheets, operating software, and moving across tools until a task is finished. Instead of carefully managing every step, you can give GPT-5.5 a messy, multi-part task and trust it to plan, use tools, check its work, navigate through ambiguity, and keep going.

OpenAI President Greg Brockman called it 'a new class of intelligence,' adding, "What is really special about this model is how much more it can do with less guidance. It can look at an unclear problem and figure out just what needs to happen next."

Mark Chen, chief research officer at OpenAI, said that GPT-5.5 was better at navigating computer work than its predecessors, and that the model "shows meaningful gains on scientific and technical research workflows," noting that it could "help expert scientists make progress" and even assist with drug discovery.

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GPT-5.5 vs. GPT-5.4: What's different?

The release comes just six weeks after the company debuted GPT-5.4, an extremely fast turnaround that underscores how fiercely frontier AI labs are competing for enterprise customers, and how their models are increasingly evolving through continuous, incremental updates.

In concrete benchmark terms, the gap between the two is meaningful:

- OpenAI claims that GPT-5.5 scored 82.7 percent on Terminal-Bench 2.0, which tests command-line workflows, compared to 75.1 percent for GPT-5.4.

- On the Expert-SWE internal evaluation for coding tasks, the new model is said to have achieved 73.1 percent versus 68.5 percent for the previous version.

- Despite the jump in capability, OpenAI says GPT-5.5 matches GPT-5.4's response speed in real-world use, and is a 'faster, sharper thinker for fewer tokens' compared to 5.4.

In other words, it is smarter and more efficient without being any slower, a combination that should matter to businesses watching their API costs closely.

GPT 5.5: Who can use it?

GPT-5.5 is rolling out to OpenAI's paid subscribers, including its Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users, in ChatGPT and its coding assistant Codex.

There is also a higher-powered tier to be aware of:

- A higher-performance version called GPT-5.5 Pro is available to Pro, Business, and Enterprise subscribers.

Free-tier ChatGPT users are not included in the initial rollout. The rollout is gradual, according to OpenAI's Help Center. API access for developers is also not available at launch. OpenAI says API access is coming soon and that serving the model through the API requires additional safeguards.