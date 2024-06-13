CGC Landran's Convergence Zone: Where Circuits & Code Connect In Electronics & Computer Engineering

India 13th June 2024 - Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran (CGC Landran) a renowned institution with a legacy of excellence in engineering education, is pleased to announce the commencement of admissions for its Electronics and Computer Engineering programs for the academic year starting June 2024. Admissions for the Electronics and Computer Engineering programs at CGC Landran are open for the June 2024 intake. Aspiring engineers are invited to apply and become part of a dynamic learning environment..

Program Details:

The B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) at CGC Landran is specifically crafted to build a strong foundation in core electronic concepts while integrating advanced computer engineering principles. The curriculum ensures that students are proficient in handling complex electronic systems and are skilled in coding and software development, making them versatile professionals ready to tackle diverse engineering challenges.

Placement Opportunities:

CGC Landran's commitment to student success is reflected in its robust placement record. The college's Corporate Resource Centre works tirelessly to bridge the gap between academia and industry, ensuring that students receive extensive training and preparation for their professional careers. Esteemed recruiters such as Amazon, Deloitte, IBM, Google, Cognizant, Infosys, Microsoft and many more regularly source talent from CGC Landran, offering students unparalleled placement opportunities with a highest package of 36 LPA.

CGC Landran's Electronics and Computer Engineering programs stand out as premier educational pathways for aspiring engineers. With a strong foundation in both core and advanced concepts, robust placement opportunities, and a commitment to holistic student development, CGC Landran continues to set benchmarks in engineering education. Prospective students are encouraged to apply for the June 2024 intake to join a community dedicated to innovation, excellence, and success in the ever-evolving tech landscape.

About CGC Landran:

Established in 2002, CGC Landran has consistently been a pioneer in nurturing innovation and academic excellence. With a diverse range of programs including Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Information Technology Engineering, CGC Landran offers students a comprehensive curriculum that prepares them for the challenges of the modern engineering landscape.

