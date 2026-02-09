Best Smartphones In India At Around ₹30,000 (February 2026): Realme P4 Power, Motorola Edge 70, More

The Indian smartphone market in the price bracket around Rs. 30,000 continues to be fiercely competitive in early 2026. This curated list features the latest releases alongside some proven performers from recent months. With OEMs increasing prices across segments, we've included a few older models that still are a solid option in this budget bracket.

Whether you prioritise battery life, camera performance, design aesthetics, or raw processing power, these five smartphones deliver where it matters most.

1. Realme P4 Power

Starting Price: Rs. 25,999

The Realme P4 Power makes a bold statement as India's first smartphone with a massive 10,001mAh silicon-carbon Titan Battery. This powerhouse features a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED 4D Curve+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and an impressive 6,500 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, it's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Realme P4 Power |

The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS (Sony IMX882), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 16-megapixel front camera. The device supports 80W fast charging and 27W reverse charging, and comes with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It runs Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 with 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

Why this phone: Unbeatable battery endurance with over 2.5 days of regular use, making it perfect for heavy users who don't want to worry about charging.

Read Also Realme P4 Power Review: A Marathon Runner With Exceptional Stamina

2. Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G

Starting Price: Rs. 29,999

The Redmi Note 15 Pro steps up with a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 primary camera, the first in its segment. It sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and 3,200 nits peak brightness, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, it offers up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G |

The camera system pairs the 200-megapixel main sensor with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 20-megapixel front shooter. A substantial 6,580mAh battery keeps the lights on, supported by 45W fast charging. The device measures just 7.96mm in thickness and features IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for exceptional durability. It runs HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 with 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

Why this phone: Flagship-level 200-megapixel camera system delivers exceptional detail and optical-level zoom capabilities at a mid-range price point.

3. Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Starting Price: Rs. 29,999

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro brings distinctive transparent design language with serious performance credentials. It features a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and an industry-leading 3,000 nits peak brightness. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset powers the device, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro |

The standout camera system includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with up to 60X ultra zoom, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel front camera - all supporting Ultra HDR photo output. The 5,000mAh battery supports 50W fast charging and is designed to retain over 90% capacity after 1,200 charging cycles. The device runs Nothing OS with a clean Android experience, featuring the Essential Space AI-driven feature for enhanced productivity.

Why this phone: Unique design with flagship-grade triple camera system featuring a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor, rare in this price segment.

4. Motorola Edge 70

Starting Price: Rs. 32,999

The Motorola Edge 70 redefines slim design with an ultra-thin 5.99mm profile without compromising on specifications. It boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness.

Motorola Edge 70 |

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset built on 4nm process, it offers up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The triple 50-megapixel camera setup includes a main sensor, ultra-wide lens, and a third camera for versatile photography, complemented by a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The 5,000mAh battery supports 68W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Running Android 16 with Motorola's Hello UI, it promises 3 years of major updates and 4 years of security updates. The device features MIL-STD-810H certification, IP68 and IP69 water resistance, and aircraft-grade aluminum frames.

Why this phone: Premium slim design at just 5.99mm thickness combined with flagship-level build quality and comprehensive durability certifications.

5. OnePlus Nord CE 5

Starting Price: Rs. 24,999

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 delivers OnePlus's biggest battery ever in a Nord device with a massive 7,100mAh capacity. It features a 6.77-inch Full HD+ Super Fluid OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits peak brightness. The MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chipset provides flagship-class performance with an AnTuTu score exceeding 1.47 million, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 |

The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 16-megapixel front camera, all supporting 4K 60FPS video recording. The battery supports 80W SuperVOOC charging, reaching 50% in just 19 minutes, along with bypass charging for extended gaming sessions. The device is IP65 rated and runs OxygenOS with OnePlus AI features and long-term software support.

Why this phone: Best-in-class battery capacity at 7,100mAh delivers up to 2.5 days of usage with 80W fast charging for quick top-ups.