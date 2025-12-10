Australia Bans Social Media For Kids: Should India Follow Suit? |

Australia has become the first country to enforce a nationwide ban on social media access for children under 16. The legislation targets major platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, YouTube, X, Reddit, Threads, Kick, and Twitch, requiring them to deactivate existing underage accounts and block new ones. This policy looks to tackle digital addiction and limit exposure to the toxic content on social media.

Australia imposes hefty fines if companies do not comply

Australian PM Anthony Albanese hailed the law as a victory for families, stating it empowers parents to reclaim control from tech giants. Platforms face hefty fines - up to AUD 50 million - for non-compliance, though enforcement details, like age verification methods, remain under scrutiny.

Unlike voluntary guidelines or partial restrictions in places like the EU or US, Australia's directive is hard and direct - no social media accounts for under-16s, period. TikTok and Instagram are said to have large underage user bases in Australia. All of these accouts will be deactivated. The law excludes messaging apps like WhatsApp and gaming hubs like Discord.

What sparked the social media ban?

Australia has witnessed a 20 percent rise in teen suicides over the past decade, with social media fingered as a key culprit in coronial inquests. High-profile cases, like the tragic deaths of young influencers amid cyberbullying scandals, fueled public outrage.

The 2024 Australian Institute of Health and Welfare report painted a grim picture. One in five teens reported severe depressive symptoms linked to online harassment, while emergency room visits for self-harm spiked 15 percent among 13-15-year-olds.

Social media's toxic grip on young lives

The evidence is overwhelming: social media isn't just a pastime—it's a public health hazard for kids. In India, the crisis mirrors Australia's but on a vaster scale. The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) reports 27 percent of teens exhibit social media dependency, fueling concentration lapses, plummeting grades, and mental disorders. A southern India study pegged addiction rates at 36.9 percent among college students, tied to chronic sleep disruption and rage episodes. Cyberbullying cases surged 15 percent yearly per NCRB data, disproportionately scarring girls and driving suicidal thoughts. Urban kids average under six hours of sleep nightly due to late-night scrolling, worsening academic stress in a high-stakes culture.

A 2024 ICSSR survey revealed 65 percent of teens feel 'inadequate' after comparing themselves to influencers, breeding a vicious cycle of FOMO and isolation.

Should India follow suit and ban social media for kids?

Absolutely, India must emulate Australia's audacity, but tailor it to our teeming, tech-saturated reality. The law enforces delay, not complete denial. Our children aren't immune, they're more exposed, with lax enforcement and cultural taboos around mental health amplifying the risks. A blanket under-16 ban could slash dependency rates overnight, freeing kids for play, studies, and real-world bonds - much like Australia's delay tactic.

Yet, implementation demands nuance. Digital literacy programs in schools, parental tools, and affordable verification tech are non-negotiable to sidestep privacy pitfalls. Partnerships with platforms for culturally sensitive content moderation could blunt backlash. Critics might cry 'nanny state,' but inaction is the real cruelty - dooming another generation to screens over dreams.