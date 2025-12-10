Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Unveiled In India, Priced At ₹28,999

After months of collaboration, the Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition has launched in India. The phone marks the culmination of its 2025 Community Edition Project. This special variant of the mid-range smartphone was developed in collaboration with four emerging creators selected from over 700 global submissions, blending fan-driven innovation with the company's signature transparent design ethos.

The Community Edition Project, now in its second year, moves beyond traditional feedback mechanisms to position fans as co-creators. This iteration invited submissions across hardware, accessories, software interfaces, and marketing. From hundreds of entries, Nothing's teams in London selected four winners: Turkish designer Emre Kayganacl for hardware and packaging; French duo Ambrogio Tacconi and Louis Aymonod (of Reveland) for the accessory; French designer Jad Zock for lock screen and wallpaper elements; and Indian creator Sushruta Sarkar for the marketing campaign.

Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition price in India and availability

The Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition is priced in India at Rs. 28,999. Only 1,000 units will be produced globally, making it a collector's item. In India, it launches exclusively via a drop event on December 13 at 33&Brew in Bengaluru's Prestige Technostar (Doddanakundi Industrial Area 2, Phase 1, Brookefield), from 2pm to 6pm IST. Attendees will have first dibs, with broader online availability to follow on Nothing's site and select partners. International markets will see staggered releases, though quantities remain capped.

Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition: Key features and specifications

At its core, the Phone (3a) Community Edition mirrors the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the base model, delivering reliable performance for everyday use. It features a 6.77-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and 1080 x 2392 resolution. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 20GB RAM booster for multitasking.

There is a 50-megapixel triple rear system, including a periscope lens for enhanced zoom, and a front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls. The Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition also packs a 5,000mAh capacity with 2-day endurance under moderate use. It runs on Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15, with AI-driven features like Essential Space.

The phone is IP64 dust and water resistance, supports Bluetooth 5.4, has dual Nano-SIM support, and the iconic Glyph LED array for notifications.