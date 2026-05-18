 Apple's Revamped ChatGPT-Like Siri To Feature Auto-Deleting Chat, May Launch In Beta In Autumn
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Apple's Revamped ChatGPT-Like Siri To Feature Auto-Deleting Chat, May Launch In Beta In Autumn

Apple is reportedly planning a major Siri overhaul with a ChatGPT-style conversational interface in iOS 27, but it may launch with a beta label, signalling it isn’t fully ready. The update, expected at WWDC 2026, could include auto-deleting chats for privacy and an upgraded Genmoji feature, as Apple races to catch up in AI.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Monday, May 18, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
Apple's Revamped ChatGPT-Like Siri To Feature Auto-Deleting Chat, May Launch In Beta In Autumn

Apple is preparing to overhaul Siri in iOS 27 with a ChatGPT-style conversational interface, but the redesigned assistant may debut carrying a 'beta' label, a quiet admission that the product still isn't ready, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Two years late and still not done

Apple first signalled an ambitious AI-powered Siri at WWDC 2024, promising deep device integration and human-like conversation. It never fully arrived. Now, with iOS 27 expected to be unveiled at WWDC 2026 next month, Gurman reports the revamped Siri app may still launch in a provisional state. A beta label at ship time would be unusual for a flagship Apple feature, and a frank signal that the company is still playing catch-up to OpenAI and Google in the AI assistant race.

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One area where Apple appears to be moving boldly is privacy. The new Siri app will reportedly include auto-deleting chatsm a feature Gurman describes as unique to the chatbot market. Where rivals like ChatGPT and Gemini retain conversation history by default, Apple's approach would give users a clean slate, leaning into the company's established identity as a privacy-first brand. It is a smart hedge: if Siri can't yet beat competitors on capability, it can differentiate on trust.

A Genmoji refresh is expected as well

Rounding out the iOS 27 AI updates, Gurman reports that Genmoji, Apple's AI-generated emoji feature introduced last year, is getting an upgrade. Details are thin, but the feature is expected to produce more refined and varied results than its debut iteration.

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Apple faces a narrowing window. Google's Gemini is now deeply embedded in Android, and ChatGPT's user base has ballooned. Shipping a 'beta' Siri, however privacy-forward, risks reinforcing a narrative that Apple's AI ambitions are perpetually one software cycle away. WWDC 2026 next month will be the moment of truth.

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