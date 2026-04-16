Apple Is Sending 200 Siri Engineers To An AI Coding Bootcamp Ahead Of WWDC 2026: Here's Why | File Pic

Apple is sending nearly 200 Siri engineers to an internal multi-week AI coding bootcamp. The bootcamp aims to train the engineers to code using AI tools and improve their development capabilities.

This move comes ahead of WWDC 2026, scheduled for June 8–12, 2026, where Apple is expected to preview a next-generation version of Siri. The initiative addresses internal concerns that the Siri team has lagged behind other AI-focused groups at Apple in adopting advanced AI tools.

While the engineers attend the bootcamp, approximately 60 members of the Siri team will continue core development work, and another 60 will focus on performance evaluation, including safety and usability standards.

The revamped Siri is expected to leverage Google Gemini and deliver more advanced, context-aware responses capable of handling complex queries. The full rollout of the updated Siri is anticipated with iOS 27 later in 2026, alongside updates to other platforms such as iPadOS 27 and macOS 27.

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The development follows challenges in delivering previously announced AI enhancements for Siri under Apple Intelligence. This effort is part of broader organizational changes, including Craig Federighi overseeing AI initiatives and leadership adjustments within the Siri team.