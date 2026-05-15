OpenAI Weighs Legal Action Against Apple After ChatGPT's Siri Integration Did Not Generate Sufficient Revenue

(File photo) Open AI CEO Sam Altman |

Apple’s partnership with OpenAI may have been strained. A new report now suggests that OpenAI is mulling possible legal action against Apple, after their partnership fell short of revenue generation expectations. OpenAI reportedly anticipated billion of dollars of revenue generation from the Apple partnership annoucned in 2024, but that didn't happen.

A fresh Bloomberg report now suggests that OpenAI and Apple's partnership, announced in 2024 and integrated into its devices starting with iOS 18.2, has become strained two years later. The AI startup has not realized the anticipated commercial benefits from the collaboration, prompting preparations for possible legal action.

OpenAI and Apple announced partnership in 2024

The deal, unveiled at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2024, brought ChatGPT capabilities into Siri and various iOS, iPadOS, and macOS features. It allowed Apple to quickly incorporate advanced generative AI without relying solely on its in-house development at the time, positioning ChatGPT as an opt-in enhancement for users seeking more powerful assistance in writing, image generation, and general queries.

OpenAI had anticipated significant gains, including a surge in ChatGPT Plus subscriptions driven by seamless in-system exposure to hundreds of millions of Apple users, deeper integration across Apple’s applications, and more prominent placement within Siri. Instead, many users have continued favoring the standalone ChatGPT app, resulting in lower-than-expected revenue and engagement through the partnership.

According to people familiar with the matter, OpenAI’s lawyers are collaborating with an external firm to evaluate options, which could include issuing a formal breach-of-contract notice to Apple without immediately filing a lawsuit. The discussions remain private, and any formal steps could occur soon.

Apple has reportedly raised its own concerns, including OpenAI’s recruitment of its engineers and data privacy issues. The relationship has also evolved against a backdrop of Apple pursuing additional AI collaborations.

In January 2026, Apple announced a multi-year collaboration with Google under which future versions of Apple Foundation Models - and key Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalised and capable Siri will draw on Google’s Gemini models and cloud infrastructure. The move reflects Apple’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its AI offerings after delays in fully building out its own capabilities.

This Google partnership comes as Apple plans further expansions, such as iOS 27 reportedly supporting additional rival AI options. The OpenAI agreement was initially a cornerstone of Apple’s AI push, but shifting priorities and performance shortfalls appear to have tested the alliance.