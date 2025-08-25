Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Tipped to Ditch Face ID, Feature Quad-Camera Setup; Price Details Surface As Well

A/ Apple Leaker

Even as Apple is just weeks away from the launch of its iPhone 17 range, excitement is building for Apple’s long-rumored foldable iPhone, codenamed V68, scheduled for next year. Fresh leaks provide tantalizing details about its innovative features. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the device is set to launch in fall 2026, potentially alongside the iPhone 18 series, and will introduce a bold new direction for Apple’s iconic smartphone lineup.

A little late to the foldable party, the foldable iPhone is nevertheless expected to sport a book-style design, similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series, unfolding into a tablet-like form factor with a 5 to 6-inch cover display and an 8-inch main folding screen. A standout feature is its advanced camera system, which includes four lenses - one on the front cover, one on the inner display, and a dual-camera setup on the rear, possibly featuring a high-resolution primary sensor paired with an ultra-wide or telephoto lens.

In a surprising shift, Gurman reports that the device is rumored to ditch Face ID in favor of a Touch ID sensor integrated into the side button, a move attributed to space constraints within the slim design, which aims for a thickness of under 5mm when unfolded. Additionally, the foldable iPhone will reportedly forgo a physical SIM card slot, relying entirely on eSIM technology for cellular connectivity, powered by Apple’s in-house C2 modem.first foldable with a creaseless display

To address a common pain point in foldable devices, Apple is said to be adopting in-cell touchscreen technology to minimize the display crease and enhance touch accuracy, moving away from earlier plans for an on-cell touch panel. The device is currently being tested in black and white color options, though more may be added before launch.

Furthermore, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the first foldable with a creaseless display may come with a starting price of $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,75,000).

With suppliers already gearing up for production in early 2026, anticipation is high for Apple’s entry into the foldable market. For now, all eyes on the iPhone 17 range, which is likley to come with upgraded specifications and a redesigned back camera module. Apple is largely rumoured to host its launch event on September 9, but official invites haven't rolled out yet.