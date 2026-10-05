Apple's Expected To Launch Touchscreen MacBook Pro & OLED iPad Mini Soon: All Details

Apple MacBook Pro, Mac Mini with M2 tipped to launch soon, new Mac Pro’s 2023 launch likely | Photo credit: IANS

Apple is gearing up for a packed stretch of product launches through October and November 2026. While three home-focused devices are expected around October 13, the bigger shift flagged in the report is a touch-enabled OLED MacBook Pro and an OLED iPad mini slated for the following weeks.

OLED iPad Mini rumoured

According to analyst Mark Gurman, the next iPad mini is expected to arrive in October or November with a notable display upgrade to OLED, a newer processor likely to be the A20 Pro, and a FaceTime camera relocated to a landscape orientation, a design choice Apple has already rolled out on other iPad models to better suit video calls when the tablet is propped up horizontally.

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Touch-Enabled MacBook Pro is coming

The bigger change flagged in the report is on the Mac side. Apple is working on a MacBook Pro with a touch-enabled OLED display, something that would mark the first time Apple has brought a touchscreen to one of its laptops. To support this, Apple is reportedly adjusting macOS Golden Gate to properly accommodate touch input, along with bringing the Dynamic Island interface element to the Mac. Gurman's report also suggests the upcoming MacBook Pro will be noticeably lighter than its predecessors, achieved through internal redesigns, smaller components, and reworked part layouts. The laptop is expected to launch next month.

John Ternus is steering Apple toward design and hardware

Since officially becoming Apple's CEO on September 1, succeeding Tim Cook, who has moved into the role of executive chairman, John Ternus appears to be concentrating his attention differently than his predecessor did. Per Gurman's report, Cook's focus as CEO leaned more toward operations, supply chain management, sales, financial strategy, public policy, privacy, and relations with state governments. Ternus, by contrast, is spending more time directly engaged with hardware and product engineering divisions, and is also devoting attention to Apple's design organisation, specifically its industrial design and human interface teams, an area Gurman notes has lacked a clear centralised leader in recent years.

Smart Home Hub, New Apple TV, and HomePod mini expected October 13

Separately, Apple is rumoured to unveil three home-focused products on October 13: a smart home hub featuring a screen, a refreshed Apple TV set-top box, and a new HomePod mini. All three are expected to lean heavily on Apple's AI-enhanced version of Siri as a core part of their functionality.