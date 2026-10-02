Apple Likely To Unveil Smart Home Hub, New HomePod Mini & Apple TV On October 13

Apple to Unveil Smart Home Hub, New HomePod Mini & Apple TV On October 13 | iClarified

Apple plans to reportedly introduce a set of smart home products. The lineup is expected to include a new smart home hub, an updated HomePod mini and a refreshed Apple TV.

The hub

Analyst Mark Gurman reports that the smart hub is the centrepiece. Code-named J490, it has a roughly six-inch square screen. It is meant to recognise household members and show each person their own content. It will also control smart home accessories, make FaceTime calls, play music and display photos.

Gurman says the design is reminiscent of the iMac G4. Apple's own apps, including Calendar, Messages, Photos, FaceTime, Notes, Reminders, Music and Podcasts, are expected on the device. It doesn't appear to have an App Store at launch. Gurman also noted that its camera-based recognition is less reliable than Face ID on the iPhone.

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HomePod mini and Apple TV

The HomePod mini and Apple TV are expected to keep their current designs but gain faster chips to support Siri AI. The HomePod mini is also expected in new colours, including pink and green. It would be the speaker's first update since its 2020 debut, and the Apple TV's first since 2022.

Why the wait

All three products were originally planned for 2024. Their launch was reportedly held back so that they could ship with Siri AI. The hub hardware was reportedly largely ready while Apple waited for the assistant to catch up.

What comes later

The larger HomePod will be updated at a later date. Apple is also developing a privacy-focused home security camera and sensor that can tell which room a person is in without recording video. A higher-end hub with a 9-inch display on a robotic arm that swivels 360 degrees is also in the works. Gurman added that Apple is working with third-party manufacturers on devices for the Siri AI home platform.

The launch falls just before pre-orders for the iPhone Duo open on October 16.