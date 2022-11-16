Apple Watch saves Pune teens life; Tim Cook reacts wishing him speedy recovery

e-Paper Get App
The 17-year-old used the watch to call his friends to ask for help after he slipped and fell into a valley and sustained injuries.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 07:14 PM IST
article-image
Smit Mehta from Pune, Maharashtra, credited his Apple watch for saving his life when he met with an accident during a trek to Lonavala with his friends. The 17-year-old used the watch to call his friends to ask for help after he slipped and fell into a valley and sustained injuries.

According to a report by The Times of India, Mehta who is preparing for the NEET examination for medical colleges, had gone to Lonavala during a rainy day in July when he slipped and fell 130-150 feet into the valley. As his phone was in a friend's backpack, he used the watch to call his friends and family to inform them. After which, Smit Mehta's friends and some other people on the trek helped pull him to safety.

Talking to India Today Mehta said that he is alive because of the Cellular Apple Watch model that helped him contact his family and friends at the right time.

Mehta was later admitted to the hospital in Lonavala and underwent surgery in Pune as his wound had been infected. He was later shifted to a hospital in Mumbai as there were some complications, but was discharged on August 7.

What did Apple CEO Tim Cook have to say?

As Mehta was very grateful for his Apple watch, he wrote an email to Apple CEO Tim Cook to share his story. He got a response from the CEO who thanked Mehta for sharing his story and wished him a speedy recovery.

Cook wrote, "I'm so glad you are on the road to recovery. It sounds like a terrible accident. Thank you so much for sharing your story with us."

Apple Watch has saved lives of other users

This isn't the first time that an Apple watch has saved the life of its user. A few months ago, an Apple Watch user claimed that the ECG feature of the Apple watch detected his abnormal heart rates and helped him get help at the right time.

What more features does the Apple Watch have?

Due to this, the company continues to add more features that will help save lives, for example the recent addition of 'crash detection feature' in the Apple Watch 8 series. It even has other features like fall detection and a siren that can be heard up to 200 metres away in case something goes wrong during a trek or when a user is in a forest or on a mountain.

