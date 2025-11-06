 Apple To Pay $1 Billion Yearly To Google For Custom Gemini Integration In Siri AI
Apple will license a 1.2 trillion parameter version of Google's Gemini AI model specifically tailored for Siri.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Apple is reportedly close to finalising an agreement to pay Google about $1 billion each year for access to a custom artificial intelligence model that will upgrade the core technology behind Siri. The partnership aims to deliver more sophisticated features to Apple's voice assistant, addressing delays in its AI overhaul.

Deal focuses on custom Gemini model

As per Bloomberg, Apple will license a 1.2 trillion parameter version of Google's Gemini AI model specifically tailored for Siri. This model will power key functions such as summarisation and planning, while some elements of Siri will still rely on Apple's proprietary systems. The arrangement serves as a temporary solution until Apple deploys its own comparable technology.

Siri revamp slated for 2026

The enhanced Siri, featuring these AI improvements, is now expected to launch in spring 2026. Apple had previously confirmed in March that the update would arrive no earlier than next year, citing the need for rigorous testing. This timeline follows an extended evaluation of various AI options by Apple engineers.

Privacy measures and future plans

To maintain user privacy, the Google model will operate on Apple's Private Cloud Compute servers, ensuring no personal data reaches Google. The deal stands apart from earlier talks about embedding Gemini directly into Siri or integrating Google AI search features into iOS.

Accordin to multiple reports, Apple plans to introduce its own 1 trillion parameter cloud based model as soon as next year, potentially phasing out the reliance on Google's technology.

