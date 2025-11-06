 OpenAI Launches Sora AI Video Generation App on Android: Is It Up For Download In India?
To get started, open the Google Play Store on your Android device if you are in a supported country. Search for Sora by OpenAI and tap install.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 09:49 AM IST
article-image

OpenAI has released its Sora app on Android months after releasing it for the iOS platform. The app, powered by the Sora 2 model, turns text prompts into realistic clips complete with synchronised audio, marking a significant expansion from its earlier iOS debut.

Is the OpenAI Sora app available for download in India?

The app is now accessible via the Google Play Store in Canada, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. Users in these regions can download it without needing an invite code or joining a waitlist, a change from its initial launch phase.

While OpenAI plans to add more countries and features in the coming months, no timeline has been announced for India. The app remains unavailable here for now, with users advised to monitor official updates for future expansion.

OpenAI Launches Sora AI Video Generation App on Android: Is It Up For Download In India?
How to install the Sora app on Android smartphone

To get started, open the Google Play Store on your Android device if you are in a supported country. Search for Sora by OpenAI and tap install. The app requires Android 10 or later and works on most recent devices. Once installed, sign in with your OpenAI account or create one to begin.

How to use the Sora app on Android devices

Sora operates like a social media feed, similar to TikTok or Instagram Reels, where you can browse, create, and share content. Enter a text prompt such as a scene description, and the AI generates a video clip. Upload an image to base the video on, or use the Cameos feature: record a short video and voice clip to insert a personalised avatar into scenes, with options to control or delete your likeness.

Remix existing videos by swapping characters, altering styles, or extending stories in a collaborative community. Safety features include daily limits on creations, parental controls through ChatGPT, and moderation to block inappropriate material. For advanced users, Sora 2 Pro offers enhanced quality, stability, and tools like storyboarding for complex narratives.

