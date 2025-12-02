Apple To Not Comply With India's Mandate To Preload Sanchar Saathi App On All iPhones Sold In India: Report

Apple will reportedly not comply with India's directive to pre-install the government-owned Sanchar Saathi cybersecurity app on its iPhones. The Centre has issued this directive in a bid to curb online frauds, giving smartphone OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) a window of 90 days. This app is designed to track stolen phones, block them, and prevent misuse through verification of device identifiers.

According to Reuters, citing sources familiar with the matter, Apple plans to convey to the government that such mandates conflict with its global policies and raise significant security vulnerabilities. "Its not only like taking a sledgehammer, this is like a double-barrel gun," said one industry source familiar with Apple's concerns. Another source stated simply that Apple "can't do this. Period," adding that the company does not plan to go to court or take a public stand.

The move sets up a potential standoff between the tech giant and New Delhi over surveillance concerns and control of Apple's tightly managed iOS ecosystem.

The Indian government has confidentially ordered companies including Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi to preload their phones with the app within 90 days.

India's telecom ministry has defended the order as a security measure addressing what it called 'serious endangerment' of cyber security. The ministry noted that "India has big second-hand mobile device market" where stolen or blacklisted devices are frequently resold.

However, the directive has sparked fierce political opposition. Rahul Gandhi of India's main opposition Congress Party has announced plans to address the issue in Parliament, while senior Congress leader KC Venugopal posted on X, "Big Brother cannot watch us."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Apple is already in a court fight with the government

The controversy comes at a challenging time for Apple in India. The company is currently locked in a court fight with an Indian watchdog over the nation's antitrust penalty law, with Apple facing potential fines of up to $38 billion in that case. The dual regulatory pressures highlight the growing complexities Apple faces in one of the world's largest smartphone markets, where it has been working to expand its presence beyond its current small but growing user base.