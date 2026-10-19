Apple To Host New Mac Launch Event On October 28, Touchscreen MacBook & OLED iPad Mini Expected | Photo credit: IANS

Apple is lining up its first touchscreen MacBooks, an OLED iPad mini and M6-powered Macs for a launch in Los Angeles on October 28. A fresh report also suggests that a premium version of the newly announced HomeView smart home hub, with a robotic arm, is in the works.

October 28 launch for new Macs

Apple has started inviting select members of the media to an all-day launch experience in Los Angeles on October 28, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The showcase is meant for the touchscreen MacBooks, a new iPad mini and Macs with M6 chips. Apple is also expected to bring M6 versions of the 14-inch MacBook Pro and the iMac.

It is not yet clear whether the products will be announced on the day itself. Gurman had earlier said the unveiling could come on or around October 27, and Apple has not confirmed pricing, preorders or availability.

November 6 sale date likely

On availability, Gurman has pointed to November 6. Apple retail stores will carry out a big floor reset on the evening of November 5 into the next morning, which led him to expect the new MacBook Pro, M6 iMac and OLED iPad mini to reach stores that day. This is his reading of the retail preparations, not a date Apple has confirmed.

The OLED iPad mini is expected to be priced well above the current model, which sells for $599. Gurman's own estimate is closer to $799, though he has said the figure is a guess.

HomeView with a robotic arm

Alongside this, Gurman's Power On newsletter said Apple is working on a higher-end HomeView, code-named J595. It would keep the look of the current model but carry a screen of roughly 9-inches, up from 7-inches, and a motorised arm that swivels the display a full 360 degrees. The device is expected to launch in 2027 or 2028.

The arm would address a complaint that has surfaced since the launch. Some buyers have noted that the current HomeView has to be moved by hand on a table when several people are around it. One report also said the arm is meant to turn the screen towards whoever is speaking.

The product is not expected to replace the standard HomeView and would likely sit above it. Gurman has floated HomeView Max, HomeView Ultra or HomeView 360 as possible names, but these are speculative. Apple has not announced the device, and its timing and design could change.