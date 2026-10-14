Apple HomeView Debuts In India With Siri AI, Facial Recognition & More | X @johnternus

Apple introduced the HomeView on Tuesday, expanding its smart home portfolio with a device designed to bring entertainment, communication and home automation together. According to the Cupertino-based technology company, the product features a 7-inch Liquid Retina display, an integrated speaker system and facial recognition technology to provide personalised experiences for different household members. It also supports Siri AI, enabling users to access tailored responses across compatible Apple devices.

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Apple HomeView price in India, availability and colours

Apple HomeView is priced at Rs. 39,900 in India, while its US price is $299 (approximately Rs. 28,000). Pre-orders opened on Tuesday in India, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US through Apple's online store and Apple Store app. Sales are scheduled to begin on November 13.

The device will be available in four finishes: Silver, Starlight, Rose Pink and Space Gray. Apple is also offering a wall-mounted variant, called Apple HomeView (Wall Mounted), at the same starting price.

Apple HomeView design and display features

The HomeView features a 7-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone technology and a peak brightness of 500 nits. It is housed in an aluminium body and sits above a domed speaker base, connected through a stainless steel hinge that allows users to adjust the screen's tilt when using it on a tabletop.

Apple says the interface adapts to the user's distance from the device. It displays simplified information when viewed from across a room and provides more details when someone approaches. Users can choose from customisable display designs, including Photos, Flow and Snoopy, and personalise the screen with widgets and shared photo albums.

Facial recognition and personalised user profiles

Facial recognition allows the device to identify up to six people, giving each household member access to an individual Home Screen featuring their own apps and widgets. Personal data in applications such as Messages and Calendar remains accessible only to the recognised user, while shared photo albums and music can be enjoyed by everyone in the household.

A18 chip and Siri AI integration

Apple HomeView runs on the company's A18 chip and incorporates Siri AI. The voice assistant offers expanded general knowledge, improved music discovery and onscreen awareness, similar to the features available in iOS 27. Siri can also draw on personal context from supported apps, while conversations initiated on HomeView can be continued through the Siri app.

Audio capabilities and spatial sound

For audio, the HomeView includes two custom full-range drivers built into the display, a down-firing woofer and two force-cancelling passive radiators in its base. Apple says computational audio technology dynamically adjusts volume and bass response. The device also supports spatial audio and multiroom playback with compatible HomePod and AirPlay speakers.

FaceTime, messaging and kitchen assistance

Users can make FaceTime calls with Center Stage support and respond to messages using voice input or the on-screen keyboard. In the kitchen, the device can display recipes as step-by-step instructions and allow users to operate timers hands-free.

Smart home controls and camera feeds

HomeView also serves as a central control panel for compatible smart home accessories. Users can operate lights, thermostats, locks and blinds through the touchscreen or Siri AI. Its Home Camera face can display up to nine camera feeds simultaneously.

Privacy and security features

Apple has incorporated security measures into the HomeView's A18 chip, including Secure Exclaves and protected, compartmentalised runtimes designed to isolate camera and microphone data processing from the rest of the system.

The device displays personal information only after recognising an enrolled user and detecting their paired iPhone or iPad nearby, provided the device has been unlocked recently.