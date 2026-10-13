X Launches Unified Subscription Bundling Grok, Cursor and Premium: All Details | X/ SpaceXSI

SpaceXSI has launched 'The X Subscription' - a single membership that combines access to its Grok AI services, the Cursor coding platform and X Premium features. Paid plans start at $8 per month (approximately Rs. 800), with higher tiers adding more AI usage, advanced Grok capabilities and expanded developer tools.

The move collapses what were previously separate subscriptions -SuperGrok, Cursor Pro and X Premium+ - into one billing and usage system. SpaceXSI says the $30 Premium plan includes benefits that previously cost about $90 a month when purchased separately.

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What the bundle includes

The X Subscription gives members access to Grok Chat, Voice, Imagine and Build, along with the Grok API, depending on the tier. It also includes Cursor for AI-assisted coding and X Premium benefits such as a verification checkmark, fewer ads, creator tools and advanced analytics.

At higher tiers, subscribers gain access to Grok Bot, the company’s task-performing AI assistant, as well as newer Grok models, AI image and video generation, faster chat responses, code hosting, cloud agents and automations in Cursor.

Pricing and tiers

The company has introduced five tiers: Free, Plus, Premium, Super and Ultra. The paid plans are priced at $8, $30, $100 and $200 per month, respectively.

The Premium, Super and Ultra plans will also be available for teams, while enterprise customers can request customised plans.

A shared AI usage pool

Unlike conventional bundles that simply place multiple products under one bill, The X Subscription uses a shared usage allowance across Grok and Cursor. That means AI activity in one product can draw from the same pool, with the allowance refreshing weekly.

The company says each paid tier offers more usage per dollar than the legacy plan it replaces. Premium provides four times the Plus allowance, while Super and Ultra raise that to 15 times and 50 times, respectively, according to reports citing the company’s announcement.

What existing subscribers can do

Current subscribers to X Premium, SuperGrok or Cursor can either retain their existing plans or switch to The X Subscription. SpaceXSI says users who move can link their Grok, Cursor and X accounts and receive a prorated refund for unused time on their old plan.

The company says comparable new plans will cost the same or less than existing X Premium or Premium+ subscriptions. However, the rollout is gradual, so users may need to check their billing settings to see whether the new plans are available to them.

Why it matters

The launch signals a broader push by SpaceXSI to turn its separate consumer products into a single AI-and-social platform. By bundling Grok with X Premium, the company could expand Grok’s paying user base, while adding Cursor gives developers another reason to remain within its ecosystem.

It also simplifies a previously fragmented lineup of plans. Instead of choosing between X Premium, Premium+, SuperGrok and Cursor tiers, users can now select from one five-tier structure that combines social features, AI chat and coding tools.

What remains unclear

SpaceXSI has not fully detailed how Cursor access scales across tiers, including seat counts, model access or compute limits for teams. The company has also not clarified whether Cursor will continue to be sold as a standalone product for developers and enterprises outside the new bundle.

The rollout is expected to expand over the coming days, with new customers able to subscribe from the announcement date.