iPhone Duo Pre-Orders Sell Out In India Within Hours, Delivery Now Delayed To January 2027

iPhone Duo Pre-Orders Sell Out In India Within Hours, Delivery Now Ships January 2027 |

Apple's first foldable, priced from Rs. 2,99,900, has run through its launch stock in the country. Buyers placing orders today will wait until late January 2027. Indian buyers who missed the opening window for the iPhone Duo now face a long queue. Fresh orders show a delivery date of January 23, 2027, after the foldable sold out in India within an hour of pre-orders opening on October 16.

iPhone Duo pre-orders open, stock disappears

Apple began taking iPhone Duo pre-orders in India from 5:30pm IST on October 16. Apple's online store accepted orders from the announced time, while Flipkart's listing showed the phone as out of stock. Apple's India store lists general availability from October 23, but that date now applies only to those who secured a unit early.

The Indian shortage mirrors a wider one. Pre-orders for the device overwhelmed supply across more than 70 countries, and shipping estimates elsewhere have also slipped into 2027.

What the iPhone Duo costs in India

The foldable sits at the very top of Apple's India price list. The 256GB model costs Rs. 2,99,900, the 512GB version Rs. 3,24,900, and the 1TB variant Rs. 3,74,900. The 2TB model on Apple's India store is priced at Rs. 4,49,900. The phone comes in Night Sky and Star White and has a 19.26 cm (7.6-inch) unfolded display.

That makes the base Duo Rs. 1,35,000 costlier than the iPhone 18 Pro series, which debuted at Rs. 1,64,900.

iPhone Duo offers, trade-ins and protection plans

Apple is trying to soften the sticker shock. Buyers can get up to Rs. 7,000 off on select ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and American Express cards, and up to Rs. 81,500 in trade-in value. Apple's store also shows monthly instalment options, starting at Rs. 26,574 a month for the 256GB model with cashback and EMI.

Protection is another large expense. AppleCare+ for the Duo costs Rs. 51,900, and repair charges range from Rs. 5,900 to Rs. 2,24,900.

What it means for buyers

For Indian buyers, the January date turns the Duo from a festive-season purchase into a post-festive one. Those unwilling to wait have a few options. They can check authorised partner retailers for leftover stock, or consider the iPhone 18 Pro line, which starts at a much lower price. As in other markets, some buyers are also looking at foldables from rivals such as Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series.

Apple has not said when supply will catch up with demand in India.