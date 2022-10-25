Apple MacBook Pro, Mac Mini with M2 tipped to launch soon, new Mac Pro’s 2023 launch likely | Photo credit: IANS

Apple has recently launched the iPad Pro 2022 and the 10th generation iPad in India and other markets. These devices were announced through press releases, instead of holding a dedicated launch event. Rumours had claimed that the new Macs would be announced alongside the new iPads, but they were not made official. According to Mark Gurman’s "Power On" newsletter, Apple is working on a couple of new Mac devices.

MacBook Pro models with M2 chip

According to Gurman, Apple is working on 11-inch and 16-inch editions of the MacBook Pro. Both models are expected to arrive in M2 Pro and M2 Max configurations. The M2 Max variant is expected to arrive with up to 64GB of RAM.

Mac Mini with M2 chip

The upcoming Mac Mini is expected to feature the M2 chip. It is the same chip that powers the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the recent MacBook Air. While Apple has reportedly tested the Mac Mini with the M2 Pro, Gurman did not say anything about whether the company has any plans to launch it soon.

Mac Pro

The Mac Pro will be available in M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme configurations.

The next-generation Mac Pro desktop will come in two or four chipset variants. The Mac Pro is likely to arrive in M2 Ultra (24 CPU cores and 76 graphics cores) and M2 Extreme (76 CPU cores and 152 graphics cores) configurations. It is expected to arrive with up to 256GB of RAM. One particular variant that is in the testing phase has 24 CPU cores, 76 graphics cores, 192GB of RAM, and macOS Ventura 13.3.

The new Mac Pro is unlikely to launch in 2022. The new MacBook Pro and Mac Mini, on the other hand, are expected to be released "within the next few months."