Apple iPhone 15 Ultra to sport a sturdy titanium build, claims report

iPhone 13/ Representational image | Photo credit: Apple website

In September, Apple announced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max in India and other markets. The Pro models are packed with flagship specifications, while the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are enhanced versions of the iPhone 13 series. Later in September, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman said that the Pro Max model might be replaced by a brand-new iPhone 15 with the name "Ultra." Since then, the rumour mill has been gradually revealing information about the iPhone 15 Ultra. According to LeakApplePro, the iPhone 15 Ultra will sport a sturdy build.

iPhone 15 Ultra to feature titanium build

The top-of-the-line Apple iPhone 15 Ultra will be a premium model. As per the new leak, the device will arrive with a titanium body. This means that the iPhone 15 Ultra will be less likely to get scratches than the iPhone 14 Pro models, which are made of stainless steel. The Ultra will be stronger and lighter at the same time.

Revamped Design

Gurman claimed that the iPhone 15 series, due out in 2023, will have a revamped design. It will also be the first iPhone from the brand to feature a USB-C port. It is likely that the iPhone 15 will have a new rear design. On the front, it will sport a pill-shaped notch like the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. This indicates that the entire lineup will support the Dynamic Island feature.

Dual Selfie Cameras

The iPhone 15 Ultra is likely to come equipped with two front-facing cameras. Unfortunately, the iPhone 15 Pro and other models in the series will have a single front-facing camera.

Apple A17 Chip

It is speculated that the Pro and Ultra models in the iPhone 15 family will feature the Apple A17 Bionic chip. Also, the Ultra model’s base model is expected to offer 256GB of storage.