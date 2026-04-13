Apple AI Smart Glasses To Launch In Four Different Styles, 2027 Release Planned

Apple is testing four distinct frame designs for its upcoming smart glasses as the tech giant prepares to challenge Meta's Ray-Ban partnership in the AI wearables market, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He said Apple is testing four designs, and could ultimately launch with some or all of them.

The four designs for the Apple glasses currently in testing include a large rectangular frame, reminiscent of Ray-Ban Wayfarers, a slimmer rectangular design, similar to the glasses worn by Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook. There is also a larger oval or circular frame; and a smaller oval or circular frame.

Apple is also considering different colours, including black, ocean blue, and light brown, Gurman reported.

Apple AI Glasses: Premium materials and unique camera design

To stand out from competitors, Apple's leaning into its industry-leading design taste with a 'higher-end build' that uses acetate, a more 'durable' and 'luxurious' material than plastic, for the main body.

The front cameras on the glasses will be arranged in an oval pattern, surrounded by indicator lights, distinguishing Apple's design from rivals.

2027 launch target, late 2026 unveiling expected

Apple plans to sell its first smart glasses in 2027, with a possible unveiling at the end of this year, according to Gurman's report.

The product is on track to hit store shelves in 2027 following a late 2026/early 2027 debut.

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Apple Glasses: AI features, not AR

The Apple Glass will be easily able to handle everyday uses, including photographs and video capture, dealing with phone calls, handling notifications from an iPhone, and music playback, Gurman wrote.

There's no built-in display, so these aren't augmented reality glasses. Rather, Apple's cooking up wearable spectacles with integrated cameras, microphones, and sensors focused on AI functionality.

Apple AI Glasses: Former AI chief leaving company

The newsletter also revealed that Apple's former AI chief is leaving the company, though specific details about the departure were not immediately available in the report.

It's part of the iPhone maker's larger three-pronged AI wearable strategy that also includes new AirPods and a camera-equipped pendant, according to Gurman's reporting.

The smart glasses represent a strategic pivot for Apple as it competes with Meta Platforms in the rapidly growing AI-powered wearables category.