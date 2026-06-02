Anthropic Files For IPO Confidentially, Racing Rival OpenAI & SpaceX To Wall Street This Fall

Anthropic Races Rival OpenAI To Wall Street With Confidential IPO Filing |

Anthropic, the popular AI company behind the Claude chatbot, confirmed that it has confidentially filed for an initial public offering. The company officially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on June 1, for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock.

Anthropic said the filing gives it 'the option to go public after the SEC completes its review,' though it noted that the proposed offering would depend on market conditions and other factors. The filing could see the company go public as soon as this fall, The New York Times reported. No share count or offering price has yet been set.

Claude could be a near-trillion-dollar company

The Claude developer recently raised $65 billion in a funding round at a $965 billion valuation, eclipsing rival OpenAI's value for the first time. The company has also reported explosive revenue growth, with its annual revenue run rate ballooning to $47 billion, up from $10 billion last year.

Anthropic's valuation has more than doubled from $380 billion in February, when it raised $30 billion in a separate funding round. Its most recent round drew backing from a mix of Silicon Valley and Wall Street investors, including Blackstone, Brookfield, D1 Capital Partners, GIC, General Catalyst, and Insight Partners.

Claude is getting ahead of OpenAI

The move catapults Anthropic ahead of its rival OpenAI, which Wall Street analysts expect could announce its own IPO sometime this year. With the confidential filing, Anthropic is poised to potentially beat OpenAI to the public market, setting itself up to attract more attention and capital from a broader pool of investors.

Anthropic and OpenAI have spent much of the past year competing with a flurry of AI model releases aimed at streamlining professional tasks, from coding to financial services to healthcare, with the goal of courting more business customers and justifying their lofty valuations.

From underdog to industry titan

Anthropic was founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees and was seen for years as a distant competitor to OpenAI and its AI chatbot, ChatGPT. The company has drawn investors and customers with growing capabilities and a strong focus on enterprise services.

It is best known for its family of AI models called Claude, which power products like its popular coding assistant, Claude Code. Its revenue growth rate could accelerate further as Anthropic makes its most advanced model more widely available.

A crowded IPO race

Anthropic's filing comes amid a historic surge of high-profile tech listings. SpaceX is expected to launch its roadshow on June 4, targeting a raise of about $75 billion at a valuation of roughly $1.75 trillion. OpenAI is also preparing to file, making three prominent AI-era companies with IPO plans in 2026.