Anthropic May Raise $30 Billion At Valuation $900 Billion Ahead Of IPO

While its latest artificial intelligence model, Claude Mythos, is making waves in technology circles across the world, Anthropic is reportedly preparing for another funding round at a valuation higher than rival OpenAI.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Anthropic is in talks with investors to raise at least $30 billion in its latest funding round. If completed, this would be the company’s biggest funding round so far and the latest before its planned public listing later this year.

While the funding talks are still ongoing, the company is seeking a valuation of more than $900 billion, which would be higher than competitor OpenAI.

The Sam Altman-led company was valued at $852 billion in a funding round completed in March.

Anthropic’s latest funding round is expected to conclude by this month. However, the deal has not been finalised and no term sheet has been signed yet, according to the report.

The company is in discussions with existing stakeholders such as Amazon and Google to participate in the funding round.

Google and Amazon recently earmarked $10 billion and $5 billion respectively for the AI company. Both companies will invest another $30 billion and $20 billion if Anthropic achieves certain targets.

The five-year-old company has emerged as a leader in the AI technology sector alongside OpenAI, the former employer of Anthropic’s founders.

The latest investment round comes as Anthropic looks to raise funds to support the infrastructure requirements arising from growing demand for its products.

Even before its public launch, Claude Mythos, Anthropic’s latest AI model, has gained attention for its exceptional ability to identify zero-day flaws in systems.

The model’s performance has raised concerns among financial institutions and private companies over the possibility of misuse by non-state actors.

This has delayed the public launch of the AI model.