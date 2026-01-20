 AI In Healthcare Must Be Multilingual And Voice-Enabled To Ensure Inclusive Digital Access Across India
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechAI In Healthcare Must Be Multilingual And Voice-Enabled To Ensure Inclusive Digital Access Across India

AI In Healthcare Must Be Multilingual And Voice-Enabled To Ensure Inclusive Digital Access Across India

Digital India BHASHINI CEO Amitabh Nag said AI in India must be multilingual and voice-enabled to ensure language is not a barrier to healthcare access. Speaking at a Bhubaneswar event, he said language AI can improve grievance redressal and clinical documentation. NHA also signed an MoU with DIBD to support multilingual digital health platforms.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
For artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver meaningful public value in a linguistically diverse country like India, it must be multilingual and voice-enabled, ensuring that language does not become a barrier to accessing healthcare services, according to Amitabh Nag, CEO, Digital India BHASHINI Division (DIBD). | IANS

New Delhi: For artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver meaningful public value in a linguistically diverse country like India, it must be multilingual and voice-enabled, ensuring that language does not become a barrier to accessing healthcare services, according to Amitabh Nag, CEO, Digital India BHASHINI Division (DIBD).

Nag said that language AI can significantly enhance citizen engagement, grievance redressal mechanisms, clinical documentation, and the overall accessibility of digital public health platforms.

He participated at an event by DIBD in Bhubaneswar which brought together senior officials from the Union and state governments, technical institutions, and implementing agencies to review progress and accelerate the adoption of digital health initiatives across the country.

Nag highlighted that as digital health systems scale across the country, the adoption of artificial intelligence becomes a natural progression.

FPJ Shorts
What Is Neo 1? Startup NeoSapien Secures Patent For India’s First AI-Native Wearable
What Is Neo 1? Startup NeoSapien Secures Patent For India’s First AI-Native Wearable
CUET PG 2026: Registration Process Ends Today At exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg; Here's How To Apply
CUET PG 2026: Registration Process Ends Today At exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg; Here's How To Apply
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Ghatkopar West Building, No Injuries; 2nd Such Incident Reported Today
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Ghatkopar West Building, No Injuries; 2nd Such Incident Reported Today
Watch: Residents Jump Out Of High-Rise Building Only To Have A Snow Landing; Visuals From Russia's Kamchatka Go Viral
Watch: Residents Jump Out Of High-Rise Building Only To Have A Snow Landing; Visuals From Russia's Kamchatka Go Viral
Read Also
Elon Musk's Feud With Ryanair Over Starlink Wi-Fi Goes Viral, Playfully Threatens Takeover
article-image

A key highlight was the signing of an MoU between the National Health Authority and the Digital India BHASHINI Division to enable multilingual translation services and AI-powered language support across NHA’s digital health platforms, including AB PM-JAY and ABDM.

Kiran Gopal Vaska, Joint Secretary, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), highlighted the practical benefits of language AI in healthcare delivery.

He noted that AI-enabled tools such as voice-to-text and natural language processing can help address the time constraints faced by doctors by enabling seamless patient–doctor interactions, while allowing electronic health records to be created automatically, thereby improving efficiency and strengthening digital health systems.

The Digital India BHASHINI Division will support the National Health Authority in deploying multilingual and voice-enabled solutions across beneficiary-facing and administrative platforms, with provisions for responsible data governance, secure system integration, and continuous improvement of language models through real-world usage and feedback.

Read Also
Will The iPhone 18 Pro Models See The Dynamic Island Shrink & Shift?
article-image

The deliberations at the event were aligned with the national objective of advancing digital health through AI-driven innovation and inclusive language access, with a focus on ensuring that digital health platforms are usable, accessible, and effective across linguistic and geographic boundaries.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AI In Healthcare Must Be Multilingual And Voice-Enabled To Ensure Inclusive Digital Access Across...
AI In Healthcare Must Be Multilingual And Voice-Enabled To Ensure Inclusive Digital Access Across...
What Is Neo 1? Startup NeoSapien Secures Patent For India’s First AI-Native Wearable
What Is Neo 1? Startup NeoSapien Secures Patent For India’s First AI-Native Wearable
Elon Musk's Feud With Ryanair Over Starlink Wi-Fi Goes Viral, Playfully Threatens Takeover
Elon Musk's Feud With Ryanair Over Starlink Wi-Fi Goes Viral, Playfully Threatens Takeover
Will The iPhone 18 Pro Models See The Dynamic Island Shrink & Shift?
Will The iPhone 18 Pro Models See The Dynamic Island Shrink & Shift?
Realme P4 Power To Launch In India On January 29: Price In India, Key Specifications Leak Online
Realme P4 Power To Launch In India On January 29: Price In India, Key Specifications Leak Online