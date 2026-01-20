Will The iPhone 18 Pro Models See The Dynamic Island Shrink & Shift? | YouTube/ FPT

The rumours have begun. Pro models in Apple's iPhone 18 series are expected to be unveiled in September, and leaks surrounding the Dynamic Island are doing the rounds. In a nutshell, the Dynamic Island is going to change this year. Rumours suggest that Face ID is going under the display and that is going to change the position of the Dynamic Island. Some reports suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro is bringing back the punch-hole design and other rumours point to a smaller Dynamic Island.

YouTube channel FPT has leaked detailed design information about the iPhone 18 Pro. According to them, Apple is integrating Face ID under the display, eliminating the need for the Dynamic Island, which hifd the sensors behind the black pill. The pill-shaped island on top of the display housed the camera sensor and the Face ID. However, that is reportedly about to change. Face ID will go under the display, and the selfie camera cut out, a small circle, will be placed on the top left corner of the iPhone 18 Pro, as shown in the video below.

FPT also claims that the Dynamic Island is also staying, but is moving to the left, on top of the selfie camera. The new Dynamic Island is said to be smaller than the current one. Functionally, the Dynamic Island will remain the same.

Other leaks suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro will not remove the Dynamic Island from its centered position, but it will grow smaller as Face ID is largely rumoured to go under the display.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Whatever the case may be, the iPhone 18 Pro looks to integrate an under display Face ID, a remarakable feat, if Apple does introduce it. Under-screen sensors usually have less light to work with, so it will be interesting to see how reliability stays fast. One user said on X, "A cleaner front is the kind of upgrade that makes a flagship feel new every day."

As for other specifications, the iPhone 18 Pro models are likely to feature an Apple A20 Pro chip, come in new colours like Burgundy, Brown, and Purple, and have three 48-megapixel camera sensors.

Alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple is also gearing up to launch the iPhone Fold this year. The foldable is rumoured to have a creaseless design.