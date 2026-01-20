 Elon Musk's Feud With Ryanair Over Starlink Wi-Fi Goes Viral, Playfully Threatens Takeover
Elon Musk’s joke about buying Ryanair and appointing a CEO named “Ryan” has gone viral after an online spat over in-flight Wi-Fi. The banter followed Ryanair’s rejection of Starlink antennas over fuel efficiency concerns. Social media users named Ryan flooded X with mock applications, turning the exchange into a meme-driven spectacle.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 10:53 AM IST
article-image
Elon Musk's Feud With Ryanair Over Starlink Wi-Fi Goes Viral, Playfully Threatens Takeover | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Elon Musk's playful threat to acquire budget airline Ryanair and install a CEO named 'Ryan' has gone viral. Netizens from across the globe, particularly those bearing the name Ryan, have flooded social media with humorous bids for the top job. What began as a spat over in-flight Wi-Fi has evolved into a meme-fest, with self-proclaimed Ryans vying for the fictional role amid rising odds on betting platforms. Though Musk was clearly joking, it is said to stem from Ryanair rejecting Starlink antennas over a 2 percent fuel efficiency loss that could cost $250 million yearly.

How did the Ryanair takeover joke begin?

The exchange begun when Ryanair's official X account suggested that Wi-Fi on planes 'is a propoganda that they're not falling for'. Musk, never one to shy away from a retort, fired back by querying the cost of buying the airline outright and declaring his desire to 'put a Ryan in charge of Ryan Air. It is your destiny.' This stemmed from Ryanair's CEO Michael O'Leary dismissing Starlink antennas for their alleged 2% fuel efficiency hit, potentially costing £200 million annually, while over 20 other airlines embrace the technology. Musk escalated, labelling O'Leary a "retarded twat" who should be sacked, and the idea of a 'Ryan' takeover was born.

The joke struck a chord, prompting a deluge of responses from individuals named Ryan eager to claim the throne. Podcaster Shawn Ryan, a former Navy SEAL, quipped, "I’m running enough companies right now but fuck it… What’s one more?" Comedian Ryan Long shared a meme of himself as the ideal candidate, earning Musk's "Perfect" approval. Others joined the fray - Ryan Graves checked in with a raised hand emoji, Ryan Tyre posted a celebratory GIF, and even a Ryan from Ireland volunteered via video. One Korean timeline summarising the feud as "peak Musk humour."

Betting platform Polymarket fuelled the fire, with odds for Musk's buyout climbing to 11 percent, prompting more Ryans to stake claims. Musk teased that the idea "grows more appealing every day," but it's obviously just meme speculation, not a serious plan. Ryanair has stayed silent on the banter, but the episode underscores Musk's influence in blending tech, aviation, and social media into viral entertainment.

