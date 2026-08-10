AI, GenAI, Big Data & Cybersecurity Drive Global Tech Hiring Despite 2.3% Job Market Decline | Representational Image

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence (AI), big data and cybersecurity continued to dominate technology-related hiring trends globally in the second quarter of 2026, a report said on Monday.

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The report, by intelligence platform GlobalData titled Global Hiring Activity Trends & Signals – Q2 2026, found that AI, big data and cybersecurity remained the most prominent technology themes in recruitment during the quarter.

Within the AI segment, generative AI (GenAI) and machine learning emerged as the leading areas of demand, with the United States and India accounting for the highest number of GenAI-related job postings globally.

However, the global job market witnessed a slowdown in the second quarter of 2026, with overall job postings falling 2.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter as employers adopted a more cautious approach to hiring amid economic uncertainties.

Despite the broader softening in hiring activity, some regions showed resilience. Job postings recorded modest growth in both the US and the UK, while the Netherlands saw a rise in hiring activity supported by stable economic growth, higher household spending and increased public expenditure.

Commenting on findings, Sherla Sriprada, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData, said that the job postings increased marginally in the US as well as in the UK.

“In the Netherlands, job postings grew, supported by steady economic expansion, rising household expenditure, and increased public spending. North America was the only region where onshoring rose, with employers shifting a greater share of postings to domestic roles while share of job postings outside region shrank,” Sriprada added.

“The decline in job postings indicates selective hiring environment, with employers increasingly balancing external recruitment against workforce optimisation, productivity improvements, and greater use of automation,” Sriprada mentioned.

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Sector-wise, hiring activity fell across most industries. However, the automotive, packaging and oil and gas sectors bucked the trend and posted marginal growth in job openings.

The increase in automotive hiring was attributed to new vehicle launches and ongoing investments in electric vehicle expansion.

Retail and technology continued to generate the highest volume of job postings globally, underlining sustained demand for talent despite the moderation in overall recruitment activity.

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