AI Adoption Soars as Anthropic Report Highlights Productivity Gains, Learning Benefits & Job Confidence | IANS

New Delhi: Individuals are increasingly adopting AI in daily life and 93 per cent of conversations produced "tangible outputs ranging from explanations and documents to apps, scripts, and fixes", a report said on Monday.

The report from Anthropic said it analysed 9,700 Claude user interactions and found respondents reporting productivity gains in speed, scope and quality of work at 86 per cent, 82 per cent and 69 per cent, respectively.

Around 27 per cent of respondents felt gains through cost savings on services they would otherwise have to purchase.

In addition to significant productivity gains, the majority of people also reported learning more with AI (68 per cent) and feeling like AI has made their skills more valuable (57 per cent).

People ask for news at around 6 am, business email drafting peaks mid‑morning, recipe requests spike about 2.3 times their average at 6 pm, the report said.

The AI company said seeking sleep advice from Claude "clusters in the small hours of night," and that "chat and Cowork3 personal‑use conversations rise from around 35 per cent on weekdays to just under 50 per cent on weekends."

"A commonly voiced concern about delegation is that handing entire tasks to AI means offloading thinking, with gains in output coming at the cost of learning and skill atrophy," the report said.

The AI company dismissed that concern, saying heavier delegators reported learning at the same rate as everyone else.

"However, these are self-assessments, and skills can erode even as they become more valuable and as someone reports learning more, so the data do not rule out skill erosion," it added.

“Most respondents expect significant near-term AI impacts to their jobs, but those who delegate the most tasks to AI are the most optimistic about their futures in terms of job security, new opportunities, and pay,” it noted.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)