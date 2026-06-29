Jewar On Track To Become 'Silicon Valley Of North India': Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw |

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said Jewar is on track to become the 'Silicon Valley of North India,' as two electronics manufacturing projects involving a combined investment of about Rs. 6,750 crore will generate around 3,000 jobs in the region. Vaishnaw made the remarks after jointly laying the foundation stones for the projects with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Yamuna City, Jewar.

Where is Jewar and why it matters?

Jewar is a town in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, part of the National Capital Region, and is best known as the site of the under-construction Noida International Airport. The region falls within the Yamuna City development area and has emerged as a focal point for electronics and semiconductor investment in North India over the past couple of years, helped along by its proximity to Delhi-NCR and improving logistics infrastructure.

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The two projects

The projects include a Rs. 3,250-crore investment by ASCENT-K Circuit, a joint venture with South Korea's KCC, to manufacture advanced high-density and multi-layer printed circuit boards (PCBs), and a Rs. 3,500-crore facility by Amber Enterprises for manufacturing HVAC components and PCB assemblies.

'Moving from assembly to deep manufacturing'

Highlighting India's growing domestic manufacturing capabilities, Vaishnaw said the country was moving beyond assembling electronic products to manufacturing their core components. "We are moving from assembly to deep manufacturing. The advanced multi-layer PCBs being built here, some with 20 to 22 layers, are the backbone of modern technology. What we once imported, we will now 'Make in India' for the world," he said.

Cutting India's Rs. 40,000-crore PCB import bill

Vaishnaw said India had been importing PCBs worth nearly Rs. 40,000 crore every year and domestic production would substantially reduce import dependence. "Every PCB manufactured here will save foreign exchange, strengthen the rupee and improve India's balance of payments," he said.

'Silicon Valley of North India'

The minister said investments worth thousands of crores flowing into the Yamuna City region would help make Jewar the 'Silicon Valley of North India.' "Jewar is poised to emerge as one of India's leading hubs for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing. It will save billions in foreign exchange for the country and redefine India's economic landscape," he said.

Credit to UP government and PM Modi's vision

Vaishnaw credited Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for creating an ecosystem that had enabled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of expanding electronics manufacturing to take shape in Uttar Pradesh. "I would like to thank Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for providing the vision that has brought the Prime Minister's electronics manufacturing initiative to Jewar," he said.

Infrastructure push driving investor interest

Vaishnaw also highlighted the region's rapidly expanding infrastructure, pointing to the operational Noida International Airport, connectivity through the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), and the proposed Delhi-Lucknow-Varanasi bullet train project as factors making Jewar an attractive destination for global investors.