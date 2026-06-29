Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Smart Farming' App To Help Farmers Across India: How Does It Work?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched the 'Smart Farming' app, developed by the Paani Foundation and the Koyta Foundation, at the Varsha residence in Mumbai. The app is designed to deliver scientifically accurate, timely farming information directly to farmers through a smart, notification-based system tied to their crop calendar.

The launch event was attended by Minister Dattatray Bharane, Minister of State Adv. Ashish Jaiswal, MLA Samadhan Awtade, Paani Foundation founder Aamir Khan, Chief Executive Officer Satyajit Bhatkal, and other senior officials.

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How the app works

The Smart Farming app, also known as Smart Sheti App, is a 'push-based' application that reminds farmers of each farming activity at the right time. Once a farmer records the crop they are growing and the date of sowing, the app uses this information to map out a crop calendar specific to that farmer's field.

Based on this calendar, the app sends notifications reminding the farmer of every task that needs to be carried out at the right time, whether it is irrigation, fertilisation, pest control or harvesting. Rather than farmers having to seek out information themselves, the app pushes scientifically accurate, precise farming guidance straight to their phones through modern digital technology.

Voice-enabled and farmer-friendly design

A distinguishing feature of the app is its voice-enabled interface, which allows it to speak directly to farmers with a single click, making it accessible even to those who may not be comfortable with reading lengthy text on a screen. The app's promotional material describes it as reaching out to farmers in a reassuring, approachable tone, encouraging them not to worry and to "learn by laughing," positioning itself less like a technical tool and more like a constant companion for farmers through the agricultural cycle.

Recognising farmers' efforts

Beyond reminders, the app is also designed to acknowledge and praise the work farmers put in, aiming to engage those who already have a clear, practical understanding of agriculture while supporting them with structured, calendar-based guidance.

Link to the Satyamev Jayate Farmer Cup

The app has also been positioned as a tool for the "smart farmers" associated with the Satyamev Jayate Farmer Cup, an initiative linked to the Paani Foundation's broader work in agriculture and rural development, suggesting the app is meant to extend that initiative's reach to a wider base of farmers across the state and potentially the country.

Availability

The Smart Farming app, accessible at app.smartsheti.com, is now available for farmers to begin recording their crop and sowing details and start receiving personalised, timely notifications for their farming activities.