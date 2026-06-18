5 Best Apps For Yoga & Meditation In 2026: Your Guide To Practising At Home

With International Yoga Day falling on June 21, there has never been a better time to build or deepen a yoga and meditation practice. And in 2026, you genuinely do not need a studio membership or even a mat ,just a smartphone. Whether you are an absolute beginner looking for guided sessions, a seasoned practitioner after more variety, or someone who simply wants five minutes of calm before bed, there is an app built for you. Here are the best ones to download right now.

1. Down Dog (Free trial; subscription at Rs. 669/month)

Down Dog is arguably the most customisable yoga app available. It generates unique flows every time, so you never repeat a practice. Your subscription actually gives you six apps in one - yoga, HIIT, barre, Pilates, prenatal, and meditation. The app offers no free tier beyond a trial period, but at its annual price point it is exceptional value for the breadth of content on offer.

Available on iOS and Android.

2. Glo (Subscription at approximately Rs. 2,999/month)

The Glo app offers a wealth of online yoga, meditation, and Pilates classes led by world-class teachers for all levels, making it the go-to platform for a more holistic approach that blends yoga, meditation, and moving mindfulness practices. Its strength lies in its expansive library, with multi-week programmes that go well beyond individual drop-in sessions. Glo is fully paywalled, there is no meaningful free tier, but a trial period is available for new users. There is a discount if you take the annual subscription in one go.

Available on iOS and Android.

3. WHO mYoga (Completely free)

Developed by the World Health Organization in collaboration with the Government of India, WHO mYoga is a free app containing a collection of videos and audio files to teach and accompany yoga practice. No special equipment is needed, and users can learn or practice for between 3 to 45 minutes. The app is available in English and Hindi, collects absolutely no user data, and is suitable for anyone aged 12 to 65. It is a particularly strong recommendation for first-time practitioners and for users wary of paywalled apps.

Available on iOS and Android.

4. Insight Timer (Free with optional premium at Rs. 1,499/year)

Insight Timer is a meditation powerhouse with an enormous library. It offers more than 270,000 free guided meditation tracks from psychologists, spiritual leaders, and mindfulness teachers, making it one of the best free options available, especially for sleep and recovery. The premium tier unlocks offline listening and full course access, but the sheer volume of quality content available for free makes it genuinely unmatched for anyone on a budget.

Available on iOS and Android.

5. Headspace (Subscription at Rs. 1,499/year)

One of the most beginner-friendly meditation apps in the world, Headspace structures its content into courses covering anxiety, focus, sleep, and stress. It has a clean, approachable design that never feels intimidating. The interface is also genuinely very appealing. A free trial is available for new users.

Available on iOS and Android.