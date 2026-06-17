International Yoga Day 2026: Key Dos And Don’ts For Practising Yoga Safely

By: Sunanda Singh | June 17, 2026
International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21, which is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and holds special significance in many cultures. The following slide mentions some of the dos and don'ts for practising yoga safely.
Dos: Warm up before starting, begin with light stretching and breathing exercises to prepare your muscles and joints for yoga.
Don'ts: Avoid practising yoga immediately after a heavy meal, wait at least 2–3 hours after eating before performing yoga.
Dos: Wear comfortable clothing like loose or stretchable clothes that allow free movement and help you stay comfortable during practice.
Don'ts: Avoid pushing your body beyond its limits because this may lead to strains or injuries.
Dos: It is important to keep yourself hydrated during performing yoga.
Don'ts: Perform each posture slowly and mindfully to gain maximum benefits and reduce injury risk.
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