ZIM vs SL, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Theekshana 4-For, Nissanka 101* takes Sri Lanka Into Main Draw

Opener Pathum Nissanka anchored the chase with a stylish century after spinner Maheesh Theekshana grabbed four wickets as Sri Lanka thrashed hosts Zimbabwe by nine wickets to ensure qualification in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup in India, starting October 5.

After Chennai Super Kings spinner Theekshana took 4 for 25 to effect a middle-order collapse and bowl out Zimbabwe for 165 in 32.2 overs.

Sri Lanka's victory took them to eight points and even if they lose their final Super Six encounter, the champions of the 1996 edition are assured of a top-two finish.

"See coming for the qualifiers. It's always tough, but still, if you go through the process...and we know with the team we got, we are going to qualify for the World Cup. Credit to the other teams; they played really well in the tournament. Some other teams gave us some good fights, but still, we are the better side," Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said after the match.

For Zimbabwe, it will be important to beat Scotland on Tuesday and clinch the second spot available. In case the hosts lose to Scotland, they will have to pray that Scotland lose by a big margin to the Netherlands and they qualify by virtue of a better net run-rate.

Sunday's defeat dented Zimbabwe's net run-rate (+0.030) as it is currently inferior compared to Scotland (+0.188).

Once Sri Lanka opted to field, new ball bowler Dilshan Madushanka (3/15 in 5 overs) in his opening spell rocked the Zimbabwe top-order reducing them to 30 for 3 inside the first powerplay.

In-form Sean Williams (56) and Sikandar Raza (31) however, steadied the ship with a 68-run fourth-wicket stand.

Theekshana's Dominant Bowling Performance

However, it was Theekshana, who then ran through middle and lower-middle-order as wickets tumbled like nine pins. He breached through Williams and Ryan Burl's (16) defence with sharp turners to set up an easy win for Sri Lanka.

Nissanka's Unbeaten Century Seals the Win

The chase was always a cakewalk as Nissanka attacked at one end while Dimuth Karunaratne (30 off 56 balls) dropped anchor at the other during their 103-run opening stand.

Watching Nissanka clobber the home team bowlers, Kusal Mendis (25 not out, 42 balls) also gave bulk of the strike to his younger partner, who finished the match with a boundary and also reached his second ODI hundred with the same stroke.

Sri Lanka's Focus on the World Cup

"It was a much-needed thing for Sri Lanka to play on that big stage. World Cup ahead is the main focus and main target for us. So we are waiting to deliver there as well," the skipper concluded. (With PTI inputs)