Yuzvendra Chahal's Rumoured GF Shefali Bagga Spotted At Shikhar Dhawan & Sophie Shine's Wedding, Fans Talk Relationship Speculation

The wedding of former India opener Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine on February 21, 2026, in the Delhi-NCR region was a glamorous affair that quickly made headlines online, with many familiar faces from the cricketing world in attendance.

Among those present was India’s leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who posted photos from the ceremony on social media with the affectionate caption “Mere yaar ki shaadi hai,” giving fans a glimpse into the close camaraderie between former teammates.

In the midst of celebrations, a figure who drew attention on social media was media personality Shefali Bagga, who was seen at the festivities. While Shefali has been linked with Chahal in online discussions, fueled by sightings of the pair together and various social media chatter, neither has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship. Recent public posts and social media activity have kept the connection largely speculative.

Shefali Bagga posts pictures from the wedding

Shefali Bagga, known for her work as a television anchor and social media creator, posed for photos from the event alongside other guests, further fanning curiosity among fans and followers about her association with the cricketer. Observers noted that her presence at the wedding added another layer of conversation during an already widely discussed celebration.

Despite the attention, there is no official confirmation from Chahal or Bagga about any formal relationship, and much of the talk remains based on casual sightings and online speculation rather than verified statements. As Chahal focuses on his cricketing career and social engagements, fans continue to watch developments around his personal life with interest.

Regardless of the speculation, Dhawan and Shine’s wedding remains the central focus, celebrated for its meaningful moments and the warm turnout from friends, former teammates, and members of India’s cricketing community.