Viral Post Shows Rohit Sharma Attending Both Of Shikhar Dhawan's Weddings Years Apart, Fans React To Enduring Friendship

X

Two pictures have recently gone viral on X capturing a fascinating look at Indian cricket star friendships, both showcasing Rohit Sharma attending weddings of fellow cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, once from his first marriage and again at his second wedding.

The second set of images stems from Dhawan’s recent ceremony as he tied the knot with Sophie Shine in a private Indian-style wedding held in the Delhi-NCR region on February 21, 2026. The intimate ceremony quickly captured widespread attention online, not just for the couple but for the presence of well-known faces from India’s cricket and entertainment worlds.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In photos from this newest celebration, Rohit Sharma appears alongside Dhawan and others from their cricketing circle, embodying the warm camaraderie among former teammates. These snapshots highlight both the joyous atmosphere of the wedding and the enduring friendships formed over years representing India in international cricket.

The viral pictures of Rohit attending both Dhawan’s first wedding (from years ago during his earlier marriage) and now this second ceremony with Sophie Shine have sparked nostalgic reactions on social media. Fans have been reminiscing about the duo’s long association on and off the field, noting how their bond has remained strong through various phases of their careers and personal lives.

Dhawan’s second marriage marks a new chapter in his personal life after his previous marriage ended, and the viral images of Rohit at both weddings beautifully reflect the friendship and mutual respect shared between these prominent figures in Indian cricket.

Gabbar gets married to Sophie Shine

The wedding itself marked a significant personal milestone for Shikhar Dhawan, who tied the knot with his long-time partner Sophie Shine in a private ceremony on February 21, 2026, held in the Delhi-NCR region. The couple's relationship had been in the public eye for over a year, having confirmed it publicly in May 2025, and they announced their engagement on social media in January this year.

The ceremony was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family, with photos shared on social media by Dhawan’s former India teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, captioned affectionately “Mere yaar ki shaadi hai.” Cricket fans also noted appearances from other prominent figures in the cricketing world, adding to the warm and celebratory atmosphere of the event.

Dhawan, known affectionately as “Gabbar” during his playing days for India, retired from international cricket in August 2024 after a distinguished career across formats. His wedding to Sophie Shine has been widely covered, not just for its star-studded invite list but also for the emotional and joyful moments shared among friends and colleagues.

Rajeev Shukla’s public congratulatory message and the accompanying photos underscore the close bonds within the Indian cricket community, celebrating life beyond the pitch as players and administrators come together for life’s big moments.