Power Couple Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Warmly Pose With Fans At Mumbai Airport; Video Goes Viral

Image: ANI/Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli was recently spotted at Mumbai Airport alongside his wife, acclaimed actor Anushka Sharma, drawing excitement from fans and onlookers as the power couple made their way through the airport.

The duo arrived in the city earlier this week, prompting a wave of fanfare as travellers and enthusiasts gathered to catch a glimpse of the celebrated pair. Dressed in coordinated casual outfits, both Kohli and Sharma landed attention not only for their star status but also for their easy charm and warm interaction with fans who recognised them instantly.

As cameras clicked and smartphones flashed, Kohli and Anushka took time to pose with admirers, smiling for photographs and greeting supporters before continuing to their departure gates. Their relaxed and cheerful demeanour reflected the couple’s comfort in the spotlight and appreciation for fans who turned their transit into a memorable moment.

The sighting comes amid widespread anticipation around Kohli’s cricketing commitments and Anushka’s ongoing film projects, both of which keep them frequently in the public eye. Their airport appearance quickly made rounds on social media, with fans sharing clips and photos, capturing a candid slice of celebrity life beyond cricket stadiums and movie sets.

Power Couple Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Spotted At Gateway Of India In Mumbai; Video

Mumbai was star-struck this week as one of India’s most beloved celebrity couples, cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma, made a public appearance at the iconic Gateway of India. A video shared widely on social media captured the duo.

The video shows Kohli and Sharma walking together near the historic monument. Fans and tourists at the site were visibly excited, waving and taking photos as the couple paused briefly to interact. The atmosphere was light, and Kohli’s easy rapport with admirers was on full display, while Sharma’s grace and poise added to the moment’s charm.

As the video continues to circulate online, admirers have flooded comments with warm wishes and admiration, celebrating not just the star power of Kohli and Sharma, but their enduring appeal as one of India’s most iconic couples.