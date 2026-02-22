'Wishing A Happy Married Life To Him': Rajeev Shukla Attends Shikhar Dhawan & Sophie Shine's Wedding, Shares Pics Alongside Rohit Sharma

Rajeev Shukla/X

In a heartfelt post on social media platform X, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla shared that he attended the wedding of former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, offering his congratulations and best wishes to the newlyweds.

Alongside his message, Shukla posted photos from the event that included fellow cricketing personalities Rohit Sharma and Irfan Pathan, capturing a moment of joy and camaraderie within the cricket fraternity.

Shukla’s post read: “Participated in the wedding of cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. Wishing a happy married life to him.” The images he shared, featuring himself with Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, and Irfan Pathan, quickly drew attention from fans of Indian cricket, celebrating not only the union but also the gathering of familiar faces from the sport.

Gabbar gets married to Sophie Shine

The wedding itself marked a significant personal milestone for Shikhar Dhawan, who tied the knot with his long-time partner Sophie Shine in a private ceremony on February 21, 2026, held in the Delhi-NCR region. The couple's relationship had been in the public eye for over a year, having confirmed it publicly in May 2025, and they announced their engagement on social media in January this year.

The ceremony was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family, with photos shared on social media by Dhawan’s former India teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, captioned affectionately “Mere yaar ki shaadi hai.” Cricket fans also noted appearances from other prominent figures in the cricketing world, adding to the warm and celebratory atmosphere of the event.

Dhawan, known affectionately as “Gabbar” during his playing days for India, retired from international cricket in August 2024 after a distinguished career across formats. His wedding to Sophie Shine has been widely covered, not just for its star-studded invite list but also for the emotional and joyful moments shared among friends and colleagues.

Rajeev Shukla’s public congratulatory message and the accompanying photos underscore the close bonds within the Indian cricket community, celebrating life beyond the pitch as players and administrators come together for life’s big moments.