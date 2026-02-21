Shikhar Dhawan Wedding: Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Glimpses From Ex-Teammate's Marriage To Sophie Shine

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has tied the knot with longtime partner Sophie Shine in an intimate ceremony held in Delhi NCR on Saturday. The private wedding, attended by close friends and family, became public after spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared joyful snapshots from the celebration on social media.

"Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai," Chahal wrote on Instagram.

The couple had been dating for several years but only confirmed their relationship in 2025. They were first spotted together during the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai, sparking curiosity among fans. Since then, the pair gradually began sharing moments online, culminating in their engagement announcement in January.

Dhawan had earlier posted pictures from the pre-wedding sangeet ceremony, captioning them, “Sangeet night. Almost the Dhawans,” giving followers a hint that the big day was near. After the engagement, the former opener wrote about choosing “togetherness forever,” thanking well-wishers for their blessings.

Dhawan was previously married to Ayesha Mukherjee, with whom he has an 11-year-old son, Zoravar Dhawan. The couple separated in 2023.

The wedding marks a new chapter for the popular left-hander, whose post-retirement life has increasingly blended family, philanthropy and public engagement. With heartfelt wishes pouring in from fans and former teammates alike, Dhawan and Shine begin their married life amid widespread celebration across the cricketing community.