Shikhar Dhawan's Irish Fiancée Sophie Shine Is Perfect Desi Bride-To-Be In Red Lehenga In New Pre-Wedding Pictures: Check Out

Wedding bells are ringing in full swing for former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his Irish fiancée, Sophie Shine, and the celebrations have officially begun. Fresh pre-wedding pictures from their festivities have surfaced online, sending fans into a frenzy. As the couple counts down to their big day, Sophie has offered heartwarming glimpses of the ceremonies, showcasing her stunning transformation into a radiant bride-to-be.

Check it out below:

Sophie's red lehenga moment

For what appears to be a haldi ceremony, Sophie stepped out in a rich red and gold lehenga that beautifully blended tradition with contemporary styling. The ensemble featured a vibrant red skirt adorned with delicate gold buttis and finished with an equally exquisite ornate border, paired with a halter neck and a yellow dupatta.

Keeping the styling minimal yet stunning, she complemented the bridal look with statement gold kaleeras cascading from her wrists and traditional jhumkas.

Sophie's makeup was equally glowing, with a dewy base, blushed cheeks, shimmering eyes, and soft pink lips. Her hair was styled in voluminous open waves, flowing freely over her shoulders, while a tiny red bindi added the final traditional touch.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan complemented his bride-to-be in a mustard-yellow Nehru jacket layered over a crisp white kurta-pyjama. The classic combination gave him a polished look that perfectly matched the vibrant mood of the ceremony.

A sparkling sangeet look

The red lehenga appearance comes shortly after Sophie wowed guests at their star-studded sangeet ceremony. For the musical evening, she chose a shimmering lehenga, complete with bedazzling traditional jewellery. The glamorous ensemble added a contemporary twist to her wedding wardrobe, as the couple danced the night away with close friends and family.