ENG Vs SL ICC T20 WC26 Weather Update: Muddy Start To Super 8 Stage As Rain Threat Looms Over Pallekele After PAK Vs NZ Washout | X

Pallekele, February 21: The first match of the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has been called off due to heavy rains at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Saturday and the same is being predicted for the other England vs Sri Lanka clash on Sunday. There are reports that the weather forecast at Pallekele International Stadium is overcast with chances of rains as high as around 80% at the venue.

The Pakistan vs New Zealand clash was called off today due to heavy rains and both the teams received one point each. As per the latest weather update from AccuWeather, the match which is scheduled to be played in the afternoon is like to be hit by periodic rains.

Afternoon Forecast

According to the latest weather update, the afternoon is likely to see periods of rain. The temperature is expected to remain around 24 degrees Celsius, with a RealFeel of about 25 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall is estimated at around 10.3 mm, while the probability of precipitation stands high at 88%, suggesting a strong chance of showers. Cloud cover is expected to be extremely dense at 99%, which means overcast skies throughout the session.

Winds may blow from the west-southwest at 15 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 28 km/h. Humidity levels are forecast at 84%, making conditions feel damp and heavy.

Evening Forecast

In the evening, the temperature is likely to drop to around 21 degrees Celsius, with mostly cloudy skies. The forecast also mentions occasional rain and a possible thunderstorm.

Although expected rainfall is lower at around 1.0 mm, the chance of precipitation remains significant at 60%. Cloud cover is predicted at 97%, indicating that clear skies are unlikely.

Winds may slow down slightly to around 7 km/h, with gusts up to 19 km/h. Humidity is expected to stay high at 84%, maintaining moist conditions.

Match Could Face Interruptions

With rain chances present in both the afternoon and evening, weather could interrupt the playing conditions and delays. The teams, organisers and fans will be closely watching the skies and praying for an excitement day of cricket without rain disruptions.

England & Sri Lanka Squads For ICC T20WC26

England Squad: Harry Brook (Captain), Ben Duckett, Tom Banton (Wicket-Keeper), Jos Buttler (Wicket-Keeper), Phil Salt (Wicket-Keeper), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

Sri Lanka Squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Kusal Mendis (Wicket-Keeper), Kusal Perera (Wicket-Keeper), Kamil Mishara (Wicket-Keeper), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga.