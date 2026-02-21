PAK VS NZ ICC T20 WC26 Match Abandoned: Babar Azam Trolled After Being Spotted Chilling With Tea & Fruits In Colombo | VIDEO

Babar Azam went viral on social media without even taking the field as the PAK vs NZ ICC T20 WC26 Match was abandoned due to rain. The game was called off without a ball being bowled due to persistent showers in Colombo. During the rain break, Babar was caught on camera by the broadcasters, chilling with tea and a fruit plate.

During the telecast by broadcasters, Babar Azam was seen drinking from a cup of tea alongside head coach Mike Hesson and captain Salman Agha. Azam looked in a jovial match as he looked over to the pouring rain. He later was again spotted indulging in a fruit palette.

The holiest month for the Muslims, Ramadan 2026 began on Thursday (Feb 19). Muslims observe fast during the entire month of Ramadan from Dawn or Sunrise (Sehri) to Sunset (Iftar). It is likely that Azam, could be breaking his fast late in the evening.

However, as is the case with Babar, he was once again at the centre of social media trolls.

Netizens troll Babar Azam

PAK vs NZ Match Abandoned

Amid a slight drizzle, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. But the steady droplets soon transformed into relentless pouring, forcing the officials to call off the match without a ball being bowled.

Before the skies opened up, Pakistan made one change to their eleven, bringing in Fakhar Zaman in place of Khawaja Nafay.