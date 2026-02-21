PAK VS NZ ICC T20 WC26 Match Abandoned: Here's How Pakistan And New Zealand Can Both Reach Semi-Finals Despite Washout

PAK VS NZ ICC T20 WC26: Here's How Pakistan And New Zealand Can Both Reach Semi-Finals Despite Washout | X

Colombo, February 21: Heavy rains have hit the Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Saturday. The match was delayed due to heavy showers in Colombo and the match has now been called off as the weather deteriorated further.

The match was crucial as both teams eye semi-finals spot and a washout would hit their journey. However, Pakistan and New Zealand both can qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 even of the Super 8 match ended in a washout.

While a 'no result' may seem like a setback for both the teams, the group standings could still work in their favour under few specific set of outcomes.

Key Results Needed in the Group

For this scenario to happen, the following results would be crucial:

1. England beat Sri Lanka

2. Pakistan beat England

3. New Zealand beat Sri Lanka

4. New Zealand beat England

5. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka – result does not matter

If these results occur, both Pakistan and New Zealand would secure enough points to move into the semi-finals.

How Qualification Would Work

As the Pakistan vs New Zealand match is washed out, both the teams get one point each. New Zealand would finish on five points with two wins in the group. Pakistan would end up on three points with a win over England and the washout point.

The points tally would allow both the teams to qualify for the semi-finals, however, mostly depending on how other teams finish in the group.

Washout Not Necessarily Bad News

Although it is preferred that a full match happens, even a washout does not harm the qualification chances further. In this case, it could actually keep Pakistan's hopes alive and also strengthen New Zealand's position.

A washout favoured Zimbabwe to kick out Australia from the tournament and make it to the Super 8 stage. Zimbabwe vs Ireland game was called off due to rains after which Zimbabwe qualified for the Super 8 stage and Australia's hopes of going further in the tournament were shattered.

With the weather conditions remaining unpredictable in Colombo, the race to the semi-finals continues to stay open. Every result in the group could play a decisive role in shaping the final standings.