 PAK VS NZ T20 WC26: Pakistan Batting First In Colombo In Super 8 Clash; No Shaheen, Babar Retained
Pakistan captain Salman Agha won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand in the T20 WC Super 8 clash on Saturday. Shaheen Afridi continues to remain benched as Babar Azam retained his place in the side. Santner returns for New Zealand after illness, alongside Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 06:53 PM IST
article-image
Salman Ali Agha. | (Image Credits: X)

"We gonna bat first. We have one change. Fakhar is playing and Nafay is not playing. We have one pacer, Faheem Ashraf - he is a good all-rounder. So we have 2 pacers and lot of spin options. They are a quality side, we know that. We have to play our A game and that is what we look forward to today," Agha said at the toss.

New Zealand made three changes with skipper Mitchell Santner back after missing the last match against Canada due to a stomach issue and Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi also finding a place in the XI.

Pakistan XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (capt), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

