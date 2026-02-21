PAK vs NZ ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Match: Dark Clouds Loom Over R Premadasa Stadium Amid Heavy Rain Warnings | VIDEO

Dark Clouds Loom Over R Premadasa Stadium | X

Colombo, February 21: Dark clouds loom over Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash in Colombo. Pakistan is scheduled to face New Zealand at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Saturday. However, social media is abuzz with posts showing overcast conditions in Colombo ahead of the crucial game.

Heavy Rain Warnings

The Sri Lankan weather department has issued heavy rain warnings for many parts of the country. The advisory states that some places in the Central, Uva and Sabaragamuwa provinces could receive very heavy rain above 100 mm. Similar conditions are also expected in the Ampara, Batticaloa, and Polonnaruwa districts.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The weather department also stated that other areas may also see fairly heavy rains above 75 mm along with strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Colombo Not Under Official Alert

Colombo has not been specifically mentioned in the heavy rain warning. However, videos are circulating on social media showing thick cloud over the R. Premadasa Stadium and the locals are claiming that there is a possibility of rain interrupting the match.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Similar conditions were also seen ahead of the high-intensity India vs Pakistan match at R. Premadasa Stadium. Dark cloud and cold breeze were witnessed at the venue, however, the game went ahead as scheduled and rain did not interrupt the match.

Weather in coastal cities are likely to change quickly and cloudy skies do not always lead to heavy rainfall. However, brief showers remain a possibility. The cricketing fans will be hoping of a clear weather condition a complete game of cricket without any disruptions.

New Zealand Full Squad: Mitchell Santner (Captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper), Ish Sodhi.

Pakistan Full Squad: Salman Ali Agha (Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.