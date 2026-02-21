PAK VS NZ: Rain Set To Play Spoilsport In Super 8 Clash, How Could It Affect Pakistan's T20 WC Semi-Final Chances?

Heavy Clouds, Light Drizzle In Colombo Ahead Of High-Voltage Clash | X

Rain in Colombo has once again grabbed attention ahead of the Super 8 opener between New Zealand and Pakistan on Saturday at the R Premadasa Stadium. Persistent showers on Friday, the eve of the game, have already raised concerns, and more wet weather is forecast on match day.

Pakistan had to cancel their training session a day before the game due to persistent showers. There is forecast for similar weather on Saturday, when the Super 8 stage officially kicks off with the PAK vs NZ clash.

According to AccuWeather, there is over a 50% chance of rain between 2 PM and 5 PM local time in the build-up to the contest. Meanwhile, Google weather predictions indicate scattered thunderstorms around 7 PM, which could delay not only the start of play but possibly even the toss.

Cloud cover is expected to linger beyond 8 PM, increasing the likelihood of further interruptions. With conditions likely to remain unsettled, the DLS method could come into play, leaving both teams wary of the unpredictable Colombo weather.

Why a washout is not good news for Pakistan?

A washout is not great news for Pakistan, given it effectively turns the next two games into must-win clash. A No Result would leave Pakistan with only 1 point instead of 2, needing them to get the maximum from their remaining games.

Should they even lose 1 more game, then they could only get to a maximum of 3. Their rivals could get to 4 with two wins and that could be a major chance lost to reach the semis.