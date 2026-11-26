'You've Got To Play With The Ball That You've Got': Tom Latham Responds To Shubman Gill's Concerns Over Dukes And Kookaburra Ball Quality | Video |

Christchurch: New Zealand captain Tom Latham believes the deterioration of cricket balls, whether Dukes or Kookaburra, is largely dictated by the nature of the playing surface, while stressing that players have to adapt to the conditions rather than look for excuses.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Latham's comments came after India captain Shubman Gill raised concerns over the declining quality of cricket balls following a high-scoring drawn opening Test in Wellington. Gill said that both Dukes and Kookaburra tend to become soft after the initial 25-30 overs, reducing their effectiveness. Latham said there is option but to adapt.

"I think sometimes the wicket can dictate what the ball does, whether it's a little bit flatter or a little bit more abrasive, then the ball can deteriorate a little bit quicker, whether that be a Dukes ball, whether that be a Kookaburra ball," Latham said on the eve of the second Test against India.

"So I think from our point of view, we're always trying to adapt and find what's the best way to look after the ball to keep it in good condition as much as we can."

The New Zealand skipper felt the Hagley Oval surface could help the ball retain its condition for a longer period, given the green nature of the wicket and limited recent cricket on the ground.

"I think we'll probably see here throughout the game that it will probably stay newer for longer because of the green surfaces.

"And there hasn't been a lot of cricket played out here at Hagley, so there's not a lot of used wickets that can deteriorate the ball quicker," he said.

Latham added that the quality of the ball could vary from one series to another and even from year to year, but international cricketers need to find ways to deal with the conditions presented to them.

"So, I guess it's a series-by-series thing. Sometimes it's a year-by-year thing. Sometimes the balls can be really good. Sometimes maybe not so good, where they deteriorate a little bit more.

"But we know as cricketers, you've got to be able to play with the ball that you've got. And whether it's in good condition, whether it's not so good, you've got to find a way," he said.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)