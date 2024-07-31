‘You’re A Special Talent’: PV Sindhu Welcomes Manu Bhaker To ‘2 Olympic Medals Club’ After Indian Shooter Wins 2nd Bronze At Paris Games 2024

The two-time Olympic medalist and badminton star PV Sindhu welcomed Manu Bhaker to the elite list after the Indian shooter clinched a bronze medal at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics. After winning the maiden Olympic medal, a bronze, in women’s 10m air pistol, Bhaker won another bronze medal in mixed team 10m air pistol with Sarabjot Singh on Tuesday.

Manu Bhaker scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal. She also became the first woman athlete from India to win two medals at the Summer Games and the first Indian athlete to achieve this feat in a single edition of the Summer Games.

Taking to her Instagram handle, PV Sindhu welcomed Manu Bhaker to elite club of Indian athletes winning two Olympic medals, while hailing her for making an incredible comeback from the setback at the Tokyo Olympics 2021

"I couldn’t find a better picture to welcome this sweet young girl into the 2 Olympic Medal Club! From defending me on social media to joining me in the club, it’s clear you’re a special talent." Sindhu wrote,

"Manu, watching you bounce back from Tokyo 2020 has been inspiring! Godspeed, girl." she added.

PV Sindhu was the first Indian woman athlete and the second overall after wrestler Sushil Kumar to win two medals at the Summer Games. Sindhu clinched her first Olympic, a silver, in women's badminton singles at the 2016 Rio Olympics. With this, the 29-year-old became the first Indian woman athlete to win a silver medal at the Olympics.

In Tokyo Olympics 2021, Sindhu won bronze medal, making her become the first Indian badminton player to win medals at the biggest multi-sport quadrennail event.