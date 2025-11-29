YMCA Athletics Championship 2025: Neha Verma Sets New Discus Record Of 41.74 Metres

Somaiya Sports Academy’s Neha Verma who set a new meet of 41.74 metres to win the gold medal in the women’s discus throw is flanked Anisha Dombale (left) of Infinity SC and Simran Phogar of VPM Sports Club. |

Somaiya Sports Academy’s Neha Verma hogged the limelight setting a new meet record hurling the discus to a distance of 41.74 metres to win the gold medal in the women’s discus throw event of the 48th YMCA State-Level Athletics Championship 2025 and held at the Mumbai University Pavilion on Saturday.

Anisha Dombale (Infinity SC) secured the silver medal as she hurled the discus to a distance of 34.57 metres while Simran Phogar (VPM Sports Club) with a heave of 31.41 meters claimed the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Nameira Shaikh had another rewarding day by completing a grand double. Naimeira, who trains at the SAI tracks in Kandivali, had comfortably clinched the women’s open 100 metres dash on Friday evening and continued with her impressive performance as she went on to also win the 200 metres race in a fine time of 25.75 seconds.

Thane Municipal Corporation’s Akanksha Gavande finished a distance second with a time of 27.85 seconds, while Aditi Shelar (Ryan International) finished in the third place with a time of 27.85 seconds.

In the girls’ U-18 200 metres race, Kanan Desai (TMC) won the gold medal in a time of 26.17 seconds, while in the boys’ U-18 half lap race, Anmol Jani (Somaiya SA) ran strongly to finish with an impressive timing of 16 seconds.

Results (all finals) – Girls’ U-18 - 200 M: 1. Kanan Desai (TMC) – 26.17 secs, 2. Devyanshree Naikade (VPM Sports Club 28.97 secs, 3. Rudra Mhaskar 29.24 secs.

Boys’ U-18 – 200 M: 1. Anmol Jani (Somaiya SA) – 16.00 secs, 2. Amit Mandal (Rising Star SC) – 20.82 secs, 3. Ashok Rushabh (Ajay SF) -22.25 secs.

Women's - discus throw: 1. Neha Verma (Somaiya SA) - 41.74 mts (NMR), 2. Anisha Dombale (Infinity SC) - 34.57 mts, 3. Simran Phogar (VPM Sports Club) - 31.41 mts.

Women - 200 M: 1. Nameira Shaikh (SAI, Kandivali) – 25.75 secs, 2. Akanksha Gavande (TMC) - 27.85 secs, 3. Aditi Shelar (Ryan International) – 27.85 secs.

Women - 800 M: 1. Juee Naik (JSD Sports Academy) – 2:32.44 secs, 2. Shivani Shinde (Navi Mumbai SA) – 2:35.21 secs, Punam Nale (Ryan International) 2:38.33 secs.