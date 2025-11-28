 Bombay YMCA Athletics 2025: Harsh Raut and Nameira Shaikh Emerge Fastest
Nayam Mohammed Shaikh and Deevyashree Naikade win 100m titles in the U-18 category

Irfan HajiUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Harsh Raut of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and Nameira Shaikh of SAI, Kandivali emerged as the fastest man and woman in the 48th YMCA State-Level Athletics Championship 2025 at the Mumbai University Pavilion track, Marine Lines on Friday.

The Indian sprinter Raut hardly faced a threat from the rest of the field as he comfortably crossed the finish line in a time of 10.87 seconds to take the gold medal. Meet Dedhia of Somaiya Sports Aacademy (11.08 secs) claimed the silver and the bronze was picked up by Pankaj Yadav of Dream Chasers Run (11.25 secs).

The tally lanky Nameira, employed with Tata Consultancy Services and who trains at the SAI track in Kandivali, also dominated her race and pocketed the gold clocking a time of 12.57 secs. Shenaiya Alphonso of Track Blazers SA (13.35 secs) and Anushka Mithbavkar of Ryan International SA (13.50 secs) bagged the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Nayam Mohammed Shaikh of Infinity Sports Club and Deevyashree Naikade of VPM, Dahisar finished as the fastest boy and girls athlete of the meet. The Infinity SC trained sprinter Nayam who clocked a timing of 11.40 seconds just about managed to beat back a strong challenge from Rudra Kini Athletic Group of Palghar (11.41 secs).

Deevyashree sprinted to glory clocking a time of 13.73 secs to secure the first place and the gold medal. She was closely followed in second position by Rudra Mhaskar (Athletic Group of Palghar) - 13.99 secs and Lavanya Bangar - (Pawan SF) - 14.07 secs.

Results (all finals)

Girls' U-18 (100M): 1. Deevyashree Naikade (VPM, Dahisar) - 13.73 secs, 2. Rudra Mhaskar (Athletic Group of Palghar - 13.99 secs, 3. Lavanya Bangar - (Pawan SF) - 14.07 secs.

Boys' U-18 (100 M): 1. Nayam Mohammed Shaikh (Infinity SC) - 11.40 secs, 2. Rudra Kini (Athletic Group of Palghar) - 11.41 secs, 3. Ojas Patlekar (Rising Star SC, Virar) - 11.58 secs.

Women's (100 M): 1. Nameira Shaikh (SAI, Kandivali) - 12.57 secs, 2. Shenaiya Alphonso (Track Blazers SA) - 13.35 secs, 3. Anushka Mithbavkar (Ryan International SA) - 13.50 secs.

Men's (100 M): 1. Harsh Raut (TMC) - 10.87 secs, 2. Meet Dedhia (Somaiya SA) - 11.08 secs, 3. Pankaj Yadav (Dream Chasers Run) - 11.25 secs.

